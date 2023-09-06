Spring salamander

The Spring salamander is endangered in Quebec.

 Wikicommons/Ken-Ichi Ueda

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault has committed $2.19 million to help protect scarce Spring salamanders in the Northern Green Mountains area of southern Quebec.

In a news release, Environment Canada said the grant nearly doubles the $2.4 million already spent since 2019 to restore habitat for a range of 26 species considered at risk, including Bicknell’s thrush, the Wood turtle, the Monarch butterfly and the butternut tree. 

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

A frog spending money he doesn’t have on a salamander.

Report Add Reply
D&J
D&J

Middle finger salute..what a psycho

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Like that will save them..my god...they are all mad...

Report Add Reply
Taz
Taz

Ban the Guilbeault moron from buying food or eating out.

Report Add Reply
oulananj
oulananj

I am sure salamander will appreciate it[rolleyes]

Report Add Reply

