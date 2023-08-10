Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Energy Minister Steven Guilbeault released his long awaited clean electricity regulations on Thursday in a move that was anticipated — and dreaded — in Alberta and Saskatchewan for tough new restrictions on natural gas plants.
The regulations, which come into effect in 2035, will allow natural gas plants to operate with the caveat they will have to recover 95% of associated carbon emissions.
It was a small carrot to the 20% of of the country — the Prairies — that rely on fossil fuels to power their grids.
“The draft regulations send a clear signal to the market that they have to focus more on ‘green’ energy,” he said. “We’re not talking about a fossil fuel-free grid by 2035, we’re talking about a net zero grid by 2035.”
Guilbeault’s ‘bad cop’ routine follows ‘good cop’ Jonathan Wilkinson, the minister of Energy and Natural Resources, who vowed to find “compromise” at a similar announcement in Vancouver this week.
In a press conference, Guilbeault said the rules stress “affordability” and reliability of the grid, even as he admitted power bills will increase about 2% — before subsidies — for most Canadians.
By contrast, UCP officials have said the moves will amount to more like a 40% burden on Albertans.
Guilbeault estimated that it would cost $400 billion to upgrade the grid; the government is offering up $40 billion in tax credits for new power plants and retrofits. In July the Conference Board of Canada and others put that figure at more like $1.75 trillion.
Guilbeault said the moves are a combination of “rigorous rules” and “incentives” to force compliance and prevent a litany of apocalyptic “damage” from climate change including floods and fires.
“Some will cast doubt on the challenge and say we’d be better off with the status quo,” he said. “The reality of climate change is something we cannot ignore.”
The Western Standard has reached out to Alberta government representatives for comment.
This guy really is just a dumb as he looks . . . .
Myth: Solar and wind are cheap.
Truth: Solar and wind are unreliable, parasitical sources of energy that add costs to the grid.
Claims of “cheapness” are based on ignoring the full costs of solar and wind—above all the cost of a reliable grid that gives them 24/7 life support.
Myth: Solar and wind are cheaper than fossil fuels because Lazard’s “Levelized Cost of Energy” (LCOE) is lower for solar and wind.
Truth: LCOE, by Lazard’s own admission, doesn’t include many costs of solar and wind—above all the cost of a reliable grid needed for 24/7 life support.¹³
Myth: Solar and wind are “winning in the marketplace,” out-competing fossil fuels and nuclear with superior economics.
Truth: Unreliable, parasitical solar and wind are only “winning” when given massive preferences—mandates, subsidies, and no penalty for unreliability.¹⁴
Myth: Nuclear is too expensive, so we should use solar and wind instead.
Truth: Solar and wind can’t provide reliable energy; nuclear can. And nuclear is only expensive because it has, with the help of many “green” activists, been falsely labeled unsafe and effectively criminalized.
Myth: Solar and wind will reduce our dependence on adversaries for energy.
Truth: If Europe’s level of dependence on Russia for natural gas scares you, know this: America is even more dependent on China for many of the key components of solar panels, wind turbines, and batteries than Europe is on Russia for natural gas.¹⁵
https://alexepstein.substack.com/p/howand-whyto-defend-coal?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=513601&post_id=133962843&isFreemail=true&utm_medium=email
Anything these WEF terrorists say should be ridiculed, dismissed and discounted
These Liberano mafia members are evil vile scum
Inject them all with a “vaccine” until their heads explode
I have a few unanswered questions here: 1)on energy source, how does nuclear compare to LNG in terms of cost? I have no issue with LNG, but Nuclear seems to be the cheapest and most reliable, why aren't we building nuclear plants? 2)Green energy policy under Dalton McGuinty and then Kathleen Wynn in Ontario was disastrous, required a decade of undoing, and added 150B to the provincial debt. How can we know that Guilbeault and his boy friend aren't doing the same thing on a national scale?
I'm fine displacing fossil fuels as long as they're replaced by a source and supply that is both cheaper, and more reliable. Until such supply technology comes along, fossil fuels will not be replaced.
One word as to why nuclear isn't being discussed. Chernobyl. It won't benefit Ontario for Alberta to build Canadian nuclear reactors, even though Canada has the highest nuclear standards in the world last time I looked. Just like the Alberta oil industry has the highest environmental standards in the world, if it benefits Alberta it is bad. We would more likely to get approvals to create a hydro dam in the Edmonton River Valley. Maybe we can do one in Calgary also, lol.
Nuclear is not cheaper, but certainly is reliable and has no "emissions". It does have other issues like large amounts of water use, much of which is now recycled. At the moment I believe the biggest difference between nuclear and natural gas is it is just quicker and easier to build natural gas. The other problem with nuclear is greenies like Guilbeault are against it. The other problem with Guilbeault is in his desire to "prevent climate change" he is going to cause irreparable damage to our energy system and literally freeze Canadians to death. More die in cold weather extremes than in heat/fires/floods.
the feds offer tons of money for useless wind and solar, but no money to help natural gas plants move to effective carbon capture. Why! Wow, Ottawa is so useless and corrupt. I suspect once this 6 month pause and review is completed, new rules will be implemented. In future wind and solar will not be allowed on useable farm lands, the companies will need to pay for the grid upgrades themselves to link to the established grid, and a annual fee will need to be paid to the government for future end of life reclamation for all equipment. Alberta is accumulating a massive liability for every project built as most of these government funded green companies will be bankrupt in the years ahead, when reclamation will be required.
[thumbup]
Liar, liar pants on fire! Name one thing that this NDP Liberal cabal have ever gotten right on the financial front. Heck we even have a finance minister who is so disinterested she is on the board of other groups!
Guilbeault said the moves are a combination of “rigorous rules” and “incentives”
OK, why is one small area in Canada deciding how Alberta lives.
We have 1% of the world emissions, and we' have' to adhere to this nonsense 'rules' . Rules that will drive many to decide on food or heat. This is Canada, 30 below in the winter. I say tell them to stuff their rules. The Feds are constantly overstepping their original mandate. They are supposed to protect borders, and keep the postal service up and going. They fail on all counts, why would we let them decide to run the rest of it. They are a huge FAIL.
World leaders got together a while ago and decided to give China a big break. They get to pollute, manufacture and export because its THEIR TURN to prosper. I've watched AQI and WINDY.com pollution maps for years. China literally DOLES out more pollution that the rest of the world combined. MAKE THEM USE SOLAR PANELS AND WIND TURBINES!
Beware of wolves in sheep’s clothing. Trust nothing the Liberal/NDP regime says. Gilbert is a convicted terrorist, a criminal, he will look Albertans in the eye and smile while
He is stealing our wallet.
green is dysfunctional in this climate...what a waste of common sense the feds are..
