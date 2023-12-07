Guilbeault, Wilkinson: ‘No sector.. allowed to emit unlimited pollution’ under cap

Some sectors of Canada’s economy are more equal than others when it comes to reducing emissions.And that task will disproportionately fall on Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan under Ottawa’s proposed oil and gas emissions cap.On Thursday, Energy and Climate ministers Jonathan Wilkinson and Steven Guilbeault followed through on their long-threatened vow to crack down on Canada’s oil and gas emissions with the broad strokes of a glorified cap-and-trade program aimed at cutting emissions from the sector by around 38% by 2030..Although that’s less than the 45% cut initially feared, the steps outlined represent a broad restructuring of the entire upstream oil and gas sector, including conventional oil, oil sands mining and upgrading, LNG and even transportation on pipelines.Although it will apply to upgrading bitumen into synthetic crude oil, a form of pre-refining, it wouldn’t apply to Ontario’s conventional petroleum refining sector.The government opted for a hard cap as opposed to higher carbon taxes in order to prevent oil companies from buying their way to compliance. “We set limits and the limit can’t be exceeded,” government officials told a technical briefing.In a joint news release, the ministers justified the cap on record oil company profits — along with “floods, heatwaves and wildfires” — they say gives them the means to meet the targets. Those who don’t would initially be allowed to buy offset credits or pay into a fund that will be used to develop emissions reduction technologies..“At a time when oil and gas companies are reaching record profits, this emissions cap and the suite of complementary measures will stimulate the kinds of investment needed to create and maintain good-paying jobs,”.“At a time when oil and gas companies are reaching record profits, this emissions cap and the suite of complementary measures will stimulate the kinds of investment needed to create and maintain good-paying jobs,” it said.The numbers in the document were informed by disputed forecasts from the International Energy Agency (IEA) that predict oil and gas demand will fall more than 70% by 2050. In that regard, federal officials insist the cap won’t represent a formal production cut.“The government of Canada’s plan to cap and reduce emissions from Canada’s largest emitting sector is ambitious, but practical. It considers the global demand for oil and gas — and the importance of the sector in Canada’s economy — and sets a limit that is strict, but achievable,” Guilbeault said..Minister Wilkinson didn’t call it an emissions cap but a “pollution cap.”“The pollution cap will ensure Canada’s oil and gas sector does its part to reduce emissions and it will enhance the sector’s competitiveness in the rapidly decarbonizing global economy. Today’s announcement is a key component of our plan to decarbonize Canada’s oil and gas sector,” he added. The government is also considering legal penalties for non-compliance, including prosecutions. According to the most recent National Inventory Report — which will be released at COP28 today — Canada’s oil and gas sector accounted for 28% of national emissions in 2021, making it the largest contributor, followed by the transportation sector at 22 percent.