CTF says Albertans say on schol supplies

“Inflation is making things much tougher to manage, but it’s still more affordable here because we don’t pay a provincial sales tax.”

 CTF supplied photo

It's a tough lesson in economics for Canadian parents this week as they suffer from sticker shock from the cost of back-to-school supplies.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said on Tuesday it is "Trudeau's back to school sticker shock."

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Taz
Taz

Hey Poilievre, Blasting stupid morons like the PM has no effect, he needs to be FIRED RFN.

Report Add Reply
BurdLadie
BurdLadie

That's a lot of tax collected, but I expect there are supplies available from the previous school year, that the children can still use. Don't buy the trendy Disney products and stick to basic colours. It gets worse for College and University students, who need to buy textbooks and can't buy used books, because the Editions change.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.