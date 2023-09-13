Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Despite widespread fears of a major crop failure due to drought, the annual harvest is well underway. And according to Alberta Agriculture (AA), it’s not looking all that bad.
As of September 5 about 35% of all crops have been combined, which is almost 10% ahead of the five and ten-year averages.
Leading the way are pulses such as lentils and peas which are about 90% in. Wheat is only about half complete with the exception of durum, which is about 80% complete. Bringing up the rear is the ubiquitous canola crop, at just 10%.
The variance is largely due to prevailing moisture conditions in various regions, AA notes in its weekly report. Surface soil ratings in Southern Alberta are rated as 60% poor — which leads to a quicker harvest — compared to 70% ‘good’ or ‘excellent’ in northern regions such as Peace River.
Some northern areas have also reported frost. Those are also the areas that have the most harvesting left to do.
More important, yields and quality are near or below historical averages.
For major crops, all indices are indicating estimated yields within 10% of their five-year averages, except for spring wheat at 16% below the five-year average yield, and canola — Canada’s major cash crop — which is estimated to be 11% lower.
It’s a similar situation south of the border where crop yields have come in higher than expected, according to a US Department of Agriculture update on Tuesday. The difference is the US grows mostly corn, soy and cotton, but even wheat yields were slightly higher.
That in turn has lowered prices for almost all market commodities across the board, given that most Canadian pricing is based off the Chicago Board of Trade.
“Average crops and buildings ending stocks year over year is bearish” for pricing, said Jim Beusekom, president of Market Place Commodities in Lethbridge.
