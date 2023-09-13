Moon

Courtesy space.com

 By Dave Naylor

Despite widespread fears of a major crop failure due to drought, the annual harvest is well underway. And according to Alberta Agriculture (AA), it’s not looking all that bad.

Alberta moisture map

Alberta moisture map.

As of September 5 about 35% of all crops have been combined, which is almost 10% ahead of the five and ten-year averages.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.