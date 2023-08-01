Hydrogen locomotive

One of three CPR locomotives to be converted to hydrogen at Innisfail yards.

 CPR

It’s no secret Alberta Premier Danielle Smith loves trains. It’s also no secret her government is a big advocate for hydrogen production in the province.

Now the provincial government is putting them both together with $45 million to power new hydrogen technologies for use in locomotives as part of its emissions reduction strategy.

Hydrogen locomotives

Alberta press conference at Ogden rail yards. 

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(5) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Wonder if it will do any better than the Whistler Hydrogen Buses?

Since China is building Coal Fired Plants every week . . . a few Million people in Alberta spending money to "Save" the Planet seems slightly insane . . .

Would it not make sense to create a thriving economy in the Cleanest Country on the Planet & wait for the Rest of the World to clean up their act and catch UP?

Then we could talk . . .

Bjorn Lomborg "The Paris Climate Agreement is wasteful, as it will cost US $1-2 trillion a year but reduce climate damages by just one-tenth of its cost. It will not fix climate, but reduce temperatures at century’s end by an almost immeasurable 0.2 C. Moreover, studies show it will increase poverty and quadruple European power prices .”

Wake up folks . . . this is ALL a friggin Scam for the ages . . .

free the west
free the west

Absolute waste of money. Hydrogen takes more energy to make than is used. Complete scam.

jhaugan
jhaugan

Virtue signalling at best. It takes almost as much energy to extract it as it does to use it... and storage leaking is a major problem.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Very interesting. Japan was big on Hydrogen, but they did not get enough filling ports for people and it did not pick up. However, if it seems to be a better choice for Canada then its worth a look

Mila
Mila

Admittedly, I know very little about hydrogen technology. But if Alberta is the largest producer of hydrogen, I sure hope the technology succeeds.

