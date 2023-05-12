featured Heavy smoke causes pile up on Hwy. 21 in Alberta Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Author twitter Author email May 12, 2023 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo Credit: Twitter Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RCMP in Strathcona County are asking motorists to avoid travel as heavy smoke led to collisions and traffic disruptions on Highway 21.First responders are currently dealing with two multi-vehicle collisions on the roadway near Township Road 520.Hwy14 btwn Hwy21 & Range Rd 232, just east of Edmonton - CLOSED due to MVC - Expect major delays. Use alt. route. (8:58am) #ABRoads #yegtraffic— 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) May 12, 2023Visibility in the area is extremely poor due to heavy smoke from the wildfires combined with moisture in the air. RCMP diverted traffic on Hwy 21 at Y road and Hwy 14 due to collisions on Hwy 21.❗️Road closures: Road closed between Hwy 14 and 21 from Rng. Rd. 231 east to Hwy 21. Road closed on Hwy 21 from Twp Rd 520 south to Twp Rd 514. Visibility is poor. Please avoid the area until further notice. Travel with caution. @511alberta #yegtraffic #shpk #strathco pic.twitter.com/zrH1Te1BYb— Strathcona County (@StrathcoCounty) May 12, 2023Motorists are advised to avoid the area and travel is not recommended at this time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Strathcona County Edmonton Alberta Rcmp Wildfire Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Edmonton police say man who stabbed mother and child outside of a school has died Bud Light's hangover from hell is getting worse WATCH: Smith whisked away by security after hospital protestor charges the stage Notley Communist supporter, NDP candidate storm Smith's Calgary press conference Canadians upset with new passports that ‘erase’ Canadian history
