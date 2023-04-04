ETS station

The Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) says it has zero tolerance for harassment or any form of violence on transit.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

A bus driver is lucky to be alive as even more weapons were taken off an "aggressive" bus passenger, by city transit by peace officers.

Just another day on City of Edmonton transit.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(2) comments

Robadam
Robadam

Public transit no longer filled with God fearing people. Evil flourishing.

guest399
guest399

It is astonishing that the provincial government continues to support the failed LRT system. The Smith government even says it will pour even more billions into making more of the horrible things. What an utter waste of time, money, space, concrete and human lives. Buses are faster, safer and almost free compared to the enormous cost of LRT's. Yet the province continues to support LRTs? Why? They produce nothing but tragedy and they cost us billions. What a total waste.

