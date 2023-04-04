A bus driver is lucky to be alive as even more weapons were taken off an "aggressive" bus passenger, by city transit by peace officers.
Just another day on City of Edmonton transit.
A bus driver is lucky to be alive as even more weapons were taken off an "aggressive" bus passenger, by city transit by peace officers.
Just another day on City of Edmonton transit.
On March 29, around 8 a.m., an ETS operator at Eaux Claire Transit Centre reported to transit peace officers who were proactively patrolling the transit centre that an individual was acting aggressively.
"Transit peace officers approached the individual, identified him and confiscated a knife and bear spray," Birch said.
"The ETS Control Centre was actively monitoring the incident through the transit centre’s CCTV camera system and through an onboard camera on the bus."
"An appropriate response was taken on scene and the operators were offered a number of supports, including counselling, peer support and supervisor follow-up."
The Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) says it has zero tolerance for harassment or any form of violence on transit.
"We take the safety of our staff and riders very seriously," Ryan Birch, director of Bus Operations for Edmonton Transit Service told the Western Standard.
A witness to the incident told the Western Standard, "It could have been a very dark day."
"One bus driver is safe from a bear spray-holding, knife-wielding person who tried to kill a bus driver."
The witness said the young man entered the bus and announced to the bus driver he was going to kill her.
"She was thankfully able to get away for help," the witness said.
The bus driver then returned to work.
The witness said she watched the young man as he was taken off the bus and searched by peace officers. Then he was released.
"They took a hunting knife and a bottle of bear spray. He was let go and free to try again," the witness said.
"They set free a young man who threatened to kill someone and was able to do it."
Birch said the transit peace officers’ investigation continues and EPS will be provided relevant statements and evidence.
"Together with our partners, including the Edmonton Police Service and transit peace officers, we have zero tolerance for harassment or any forms of violence on transit," Birch said.
"We closely monitor the transit network."
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(2) comments
Public transit no longer filled with God fearing people. Evil flourishing.
It is astonishing that the provincial government continues to support the failed LRT system. The Smith government even says it will pour even more billions into making more of the horrible things. What an utter waste of time, money, space, concrete and human lives. Buses are faster, safer and almost free compared to the enormous cost of LRT's. Yet the province continues to support LRTs? Why? They produce nothing but tragedy and they cost us billions. What a total waste.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.