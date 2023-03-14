Hoffman was made to withdraw her comment about Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith (L) quickly rose to respond to MLA Sarah Hoffman (R) claiming she was misinformed.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Alberta NDP MLA for Edmonton-Glenora Sarah Hoffman was forced to withdraw a comment towards the premier during Question Period in the Alberta Legislature.

On Monday, things got heated when Hoffman rose and said "There is money for Preston Manning, but no schools in Cochrane."

(4) comments

Just to add to the previous statements, why is it not possible for this NDP puppet (Hoffman) to do her own apologizing. Surprised this sponge knows anything regarding welders. She must have been given talking points.

The Liberal NDP strategy appears to be spread misinformation which will be fully supported by the CBC and legacy MSM and liberally disseminated without basis of facts. Run it regularly for all those who still watch MSM until the next fairy story and load of lies is able to be generated. This is how the Liberal NDP will attempt to convince voters to vote for them (liar, liar, pants on fire)

It's not like the NDP ever say anything truthful. The verbal flotsam that spews forth from this particular fire plug, is just more of the same.

Grimace is at her lying again. Sit down shut up and provide facts or go back to McDonalds as their mascot.

