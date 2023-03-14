Alberta NDP MLA for Edmonton-Glenora Sarah Hoffman was forced to withdraw a comment towards the premier during Question Period in the Alberta Legislature.
On Monday, things got heated when Hoffman rose and said "There is money for Preston Manning, but no schools in Cochrane."
"I guess school funding is one floor the premier just won’t cross," Hoffman said.
"Mr. Speaker, there are zero construction dollars for Airdrie, Cochrane, Chestermere, and only one new school construction project funded in Calgary. George McDougall in Airdrie is so packed the cafeteria has to double as a classroom."
Hoffman claimed the board chair was incredibly frustrated and disappointed by the premier’s budget, saying it’s ignoring their space crisis.
"Will the current premier admit that she can’t be trusted to build schools and that a better plan is just to vote NDP," Hoffman said.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith quickly rose to respond to Hoffman claiming she was misinformed.
"Fifty-eight projects, including 11 in Calgary, $377 million," Smith said.
"Let me just quote from Laura Hack, board chair, Calgary Board of Education: 'On behalf of CBE students . . . and [their] families, we thank the Government of Alberta for [the] capital [plan] announcement . . . These [extraordinary and timely] investments in infrastructure are vital to support student learning opportunities [within] our system.”
Smith then quoted Cathie Williams, board chair of the Calgary Catholic school district.
"The Calgary Catholic board of trustees is grateful for the capital projects announced for the Calgary Catholic school district, which includes full funding for the K to 9 schools in Nolan Hill to serve this rapidly growing community," Williams told Smith.
"Fabrication is for welders, not for premiers," Hoffman said.
Government House Leader Joseph Schow quickly called a "point of order" to the Speaker of the House.
"Thank you, Mr. Speaker. I rise on a point of order under 23(h), (i), and (j), particularly (i), which “imputes false or unavowed motives to another member.” At the time noted for the point of order, the Member for Edmonton-Glenora said, 'Fabrication is for welders, not for premiers.' In this Chamber you can’t do indirectly what you can’t do directly," Schow said.
"That’d be like me saying, being misleading is for bad tour guides, not for opposition leaders. That word is not acceptable; neither is 'lying.' To fabricate something, I suspect implying fabricating the truth, would be unparliamentary, and I argue this is, in fact, a point of order and ask the member to apologize and withdraw."
"Thank you, Mr. Speaker. Standing Order 23(h) covers 'allegations against another member' specifically, and (i) also covers allegations against another member. What the member for Edmonton-Glenora said was 'fabrication is for welders, not for premiers,' so it was not directed at the premier," Deputy Opposition House Leader Irfan Sabir said.
"It was a general statement that fabrication is left for welders; premiers have a different kind of job. It’s not directed at the premier. It’s not covered in 23(h) and (i), so it’s not a point of order."
However, the Speaker of the House didn't agree with the Alberta NDP.
"I am prepared to rule," the Speaker of the House said.
"While I appreciate the defence of the Opposition House Leader, there is only one premier in the assembly. It would be difficult to assume that it wasn’t directed at anyone other than the premier. As the Government House Leader has noted, it’s not possible to do indirectly what you can’t do directly, and as such, I find this is a point of order. You can apologize and withdraw on behalf of the member."
Sabir then apologized on behalf of Hoffman and withdrew the comment on behalf of the member.
"I consider the matter dealt with and concluded," the Speaker of the House said.
