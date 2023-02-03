The Law Society of Alberta (LSA) received a petition signed by 50 lawyers protesting a mandatory free five-hour training course in indigenous culture and now 400 have signed a letter in support of the course.
On February 2, 400 active members of the LSA, signed a letter to express support for the existing indigenous cultural competency requirement. Another 124 people, including non-active LA members, legal academics, articling students, law students and legal organizations have also signed the letter to express support.
A source in the LSA said lawyers opposed challenged 'woke indoctrination' by the society.
"I have taken that course. The lawyers that have not taken that course have been administratively suspended, so it's compulsory. The first thing I will tell you about the course is it admits something very key in the history of residential schools, namely Stephen Harper's 2008 apology for residential schools was omitted," the source said.
On January 13, the LSA received a petition signed by 50 active lawyers to call a Special Meeting of the Society (Special Meeting) to vote on a resolution to repeal Rule 67.4 of the Rules of the Law Society of Alberta.
A special meeting was held by the LSA on Monday.
As per the rules of the Law Society of Alberta, lawyers who do not complete the indigenous education within 18 months will be administratively suspended.
Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) lawyer Glenn Blackett has chastised the Law Society of Alberta for suspending 30 lawyers for not doing indigenous cultural competency training in November.
“The Path represents politicized regulatory overreach and, while ostensibly intended to promote reconciliation, is likely to do far more harm than good,” said Blackett.
The statement said the legality of the Law Society of Alberta mandating indigenous cultural competency training is doubtful. It said many law societies in Canada have the power to impose continuing professional education on lawyers.
The "Special meeting" was to challenge these rules.
The society said in April that systemic discrimination is alive and well in the justice system, within the regulator, and in the legal profession.
Another special law society meeting will take place on February 6, where the rule that allows the society to mandate certain types of training will be put to a vote.
The LSA represents 11,100 lawyers across the province.
