Pow wow

A group of grass dancers

 Courtesy Smithsonian Institution

The Law Society of Alberta (LSA) received a petition signed by 50 lawyers protesting a mandatory free five-hour training course in indigenous culture and now 400 have signed a letter in support of the course.

On February 2, 400 active members of the LSA, signed a letter to express support for the existing indigenous cultural competency requirement. Another 124 people, including non-active LA members, legal academics, articling students, law students and legal organizations have also signed the letter to express support.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.