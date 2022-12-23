Newfies headed to the ferry from Halifax after being stranded in Toronto

Another one of the strandees was able to book a seat on an Air Canada flight.

 Courtesy Western Standard

Many people in Canada are starting to give up on their holiday travel plans, thanks to more than 300 Friday cancellations by WestJet.

300 cancellations and proactive cancellation packages were issued Thursday night for Vancouver region, Vancouver Island and Southern Ontario and Quebec. Despite significant cancellations at WestJet major hubs, they are still able to operate at 50% of planned schedule.

Blue Star beer from Newfoundland.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(2) comments

MLC
MLC

There may be some question as to whether the weather is the sole factor. A West Jet flight from Grande Prairie to Calgary was (with minimal notice) cancelled on Dec 22. These types of flights are generally smaller type aircraft (such as Dash 8 size) - not long distance issues.

Increasing the negative part is the airlines response - travelers in extremely cold weather were essentially left 'out in the cold' with minimal if any assistance or explanation. Theoretically re-scheduled flights are a few days later. Baggage is a completely different matter - it is only a probability if the passenger and their baggage are rejoined prior to the end of their trip.

Perhaps staff shortage issues that magnify any weather disruption ? Cost management (accounting) decisions? Suspect the federal government will be of (as is consistent) no value unlike the more 'citizen traveler guidelines' in the EU et al. Of course, from a Liberal point of view - government jets aren't having scheduling issues so why are these annoying citizens complaining about their vastly less important travel concerns?? Should note that West jet is not the only airline with issues....

Report Add Reply
Resolute
Resolute

Westjet had ten days warning of this weather bomb, I and many millions of others saw it. They should have done their planning and their reaction way earlier. If there is one industry totally dependant on the weather and that air travel. You screwed up Westjet. And all the people that also knew about the weather bomb should have eased up on their travel plans too.

Report Add Reply

