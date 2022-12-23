Many people in Canada are starting to give up on their holiday travel plans, thanks to more than 300 Friday cancellations by WestJet.
300 cancellations and proactive cancellation packages were issued Thursday night for Vancouver region, Vancouver Island and Southern Ontario and Quebec. Despite significant cancellations at WestJet major hubs, they are still able to operate at 50% of planned schedule.
“To our guests, we know how important your travel plans are at this time of year and every single WestJetter feels the weight of not being able to get you where you want to be," WestJet’s Chief Operations Officer Diederik Pen said.
"We sincerely apologize for the continued disruption many have or will experience and appreciate your continued patience and understanding. Our teams on the ground, in the air and behind the scenes are working tirelessly to recover our operations, while trying to limit further disruption to important holiday travel plans."
According to Pen, the prolonged and extreme weather events that continue to impact multiple regions across Canada are unlike anything WestJet ever experienced.
"With the additional storms forecasted to impact British Columbia, Southern Ontario and Quebec, we are taking a proactive and measured approach to protect our operations and prioritize recovery flying this weekend," Pen said.
"The decision to stand down more flights is extremely difficult, but it's necessary, so that we can be best prepared to safely fly as many guests, with as little disruption as possible when the weather improves.”
Earlier this week, more than 200 Newfies from Alberta were stranded at Toronto Pearson Airport, with many of them leaving the terminal to instead drive to "The Rock."
One of those Newfoundlanders who experienced a flight cancellation is Andy Moore from Markland, who now lives in Fort McMurray, AB.
"Well it looks like this Blue Star is the closest we will get to Newfoundland this Christmas," Moore said.
"Flight got postponed and put us behind our connections. we would not have made it home till the 28 at the earliest. It’s a tough pill to swallow."
Moore is thankful it happened at the beginning of his trip and he still gets to spend Christmas in his house and not a crowded airport.
"I feel bad for everyone stranded in airports right now, it’s a mess. Anywho, let the Christmas planning for McMurray begin," Moore said.
There may be some question as to whether the weather is the sole factor. A West Jet flight from Grande Prairie to Calgary was (with minimal notice) cancelled on Dec 22. These types of flights are generally smaller type aircraft (such as Dash 8 size) - not long distance issues.
Increasing the negative part is the airlines response - travelers in extremely cold weather were essentially left 'out in the cold' with minimal if any assistance or explanation. Theoretically re-scheduled flights are a few days later. Baggage is a completely different matter - it is only a probability if the passenger and their baggage are rejoined prior to the end of their trip.
Perhaps staff shortage issues that magnify any weather disruption ? Cost management (accounting) decisions? Suspect the federal government will be of (as is consistent) no value unlike the more 'citizen traveler guidelines' in the EU et al. Of course, from a Liberal point of view - government jets aren't having scheduling issues so why are these annoying citizens complaining about their vastly less important travel concerns?? Should note that West jet is not the only airline with issues....
Westjet had ten days warning of this weather bomb, I and many millions of others saw it. They should have done their planning and their reaction way earlier. If there is one industry totally dependant on the weather and that air travel. You screwed up Westjet. And all the people that also knew about the weather bomb should have eased up on their travel plans too.
