Oil topped $90 for the first time since November, setting the stage for a massive Alberta surplus.

Investors — and Albertans — were cautiously optimistic for higher budget surpluses and bulging investment portfolios after benchmark North American oil prices topped a key psychological threshold of US$90 (West Texas Intermediate - WTI)) for the first time since last November.

Oil prices hit a 10-month high above $90 per barrel on Thursday.

That’s because WTI, which is the basis for Canadian crude prices, were up more than 2%, or US$1.86 on Thursday, to $90.34 a barrel. Alberta’s signature bitumen blend, Western Canadian Select, was going for $79.79 at Cushing, OK. which was also up about 2% or US$1.50 per barrel.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

