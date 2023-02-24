The UCP is headed to South Korea to promote Alberta.
Minister of Jobs, Economy and Northern Development Brian Jean and Minister of Trade, Immigration and Multiculturalism Rajan Sawhney will travel to South Korea to promote economic opportunities in Alberta’s responsible energy industry.
The mission to the Republic of Korea, commonly known as South Korea, will occur from February 25 to March 3.
According to the UCP, it will include meetings with engineering firms, industry representatives and government officials to discuss opportunities in Alberta’s growing hydrogen sector and the joint potential of responsible energy initiatives to power industries and reduce emissions.
“We are excited to continue to build on the strong ties between Alberta and South Korea and grow opportunities for further investment and innovation in our province," Jean said.
"By strengthening our relationship with one of our best trading partners, we are showcasing Alberta’s commitment to be the world’s best choice for a responsible, sustainable and long-term energy supply while at the same time developing our economy and creating jobs for Albertans.”
The meetings with the South Korean government and business leaders will build on discussions from a previous mission in August 2022.
“As part of my mandate, I was tasked with exploring ways to expand Alberta’s trade pathways, increase international trade, grow Alberta’s capacity to trade internationally and make connections with other nations to increase immigration," Sawhney said.
"With the new Indo-Pacific Strategy released by the federal government, Alberta has an amazing opportunity to be a leader within Canada when it comes to relations with Indo-Pacific nations such as South Korea.”
The ministers will be joined by two staff members each:
Gerald Chipeur, honorary consul, Republic of Korea in Calgary
Sunjong Chun, CEO, CKBC Inc.
Darin Watson, COO, CKBC Inc.
Malcolm Bruce, CEO, of Edmonton Global
Expenses for Chipeur, Chun, Watson and Bruce will be paid by their respective organizations. Mission expenses will be posted on the travel and expense disclosure page.
The UCP said it is committed to working with its national and international partners to advance shared interests that can lead to new opportunities for people and businesses in Alberta and around the world.
In 2022, Alberta exported $1.5 billion worth of goods to South Korea. South Korea was Alberta's fourth-largest export market last year.
The UCP noted Alberta shares a strong and mutually beneficial relationship with South Korea encompassing trade, investment and bilateral cooperation.
(1) comment
Why not have them come here...cut out the overhead??
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.