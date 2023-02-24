UCP headed to South Korea

Minister of Jobs, Economy and Northern Development Brian Jean and Minister of Trade, Immigration and Multiculturalism Rajan Sawhney will travel to South Korea

The UCP is headed to South Korea to promote Alberta.

Minister of Jobs, Economy and Northern Development Brian Jean and Minister of Trade, Immigration and Multiculturalism Rajan Sawhney will travel to South Korea to promote economic opportunities in Alberta’s responsible energy industry.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Why not have them come here...cut out the overhead??

