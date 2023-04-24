Alberta Minister of Jobs, Economy and Northern Development Brian Jean is demanding Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley reveal the energy production cap she is promising to her supporters.
“In 2015, Rachel Notley was quietly talking up a carbon tax to her supporters, but she never campaigned on it to Albertans. Now it looks like she is doing the same with a job-killing oilsands production cap,” said Jean.
On February 16, Jean said Notley promised an Alberta production cap on the Herle Burly podcast, saying, “I do think that, you know, it’s possible to get to a cap that is very ambitious, that we can get to that’s not super far away from that federal [Trudeau Liberal] cap.”
“Rachel Notley let it slip. She wants to impose a production cap on Alberta’s energy industry and kill countless energy jobs,” Jean said.
“The only question is, what percentage of our industry does she want to kill? Albertans deserve to know right now. A job-killing NDP production cap would crush our industry. It’s time for Rachel Notley and the NDP to reveal their true plan.”
Jean claims Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his "radical" environment minister, Steven Guilbeault, have promised to cap industry emissions by 40% to 45% from 2005 levels by 2030, even though oil patch modelling suggests this would lead to massive job and production losses.
Jean said such a cap would hurt Albertans and our economy, potentially even leading to Canada becoming a net importer of energy. And trusted economists like Trevor Tombe say this would be a very bad idea, Jean noted.
“Rachel Notley and the NDP want to move Calgary, Fort McMurray, Alberta, and all of Canada backwards, and transition people out of good-paying energy jobs,” Jean said.
“We can’t have Rachel Notley pulling another bait-and-switch situation like she did with her job-killing NDP carbon tax. What is Rachel Notley’s real plan on energy production caps? Albertans deserve to know.”
The Western Standard would like to talk to Notley about her comment but she doesn't communicate with us.
As any figure Notley / Singh / Trudope gives, would change in a heartbeat, hoping for an honest answer from any of these stooges is to deny reality.
There is nothing on the Planet that works to replace Oil & Gas today !
"Just 0.3% of Scientists Agree Humans Are Causing ‘Climate Change’"
https://slaynews.com/news/0-3-scientists-agree-humans-causing-climate-change/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter
It's ALL a massive Scam to empty your Wallet and Control your Behaviour . . . made-up nonsense!
Need that Republic of Alberta soon.
Canada is on a mission from the WEF to turn Alberta into one big pasture for wild animals to roam free.
Independence gives us the ability to grow the economy like all other countries do with their natural resources.
[thumbup]
Hold her feet to the fire Brian.
