Notley

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley. 

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Alberta Minister of Jobs, Economy and Northern Development Brian Jean is demanding Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley reveal the energy production cap she is promising to her supporters.

“In 2015, Rachel Notley was quietly talking up a carbon tax to her supporters, but she never campaigned on it to Albertans. Now it looks like she is doing the same with a job-killing oilsands production cap,” said Jean.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

gtkeough
gtkeough

As any figure Notley / Singh / Trudope gives, would change in a heartbeat, hoping for an honest answer from any of these stooges is to deny reality.

Left Coast
Left Coast

There is nothing on the Planet that works to replace Oil & Gas today !

"Just 0.3% of Scientists Agree Humans Are Causing ‘Climate Change’"

https://slaynews.com/news/0-3-scientists-agree-humans-causing-climate-change/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter

It's ALL a massive Scam to empty your Wallet and Control your Behaviour . . . made-up nonsense!

Robadam
Robadam

Need that Republic of Alberta soon.

Canada is on a mission from the WEF to turn Alberta into one big pasture for wild animals to roam free.

Independence gives us the ability to grow the economy like all other countries do with their natural resources.

PersonOne
PersonOne

[thumbup]

PersonOne
PersonOne

Hold her feet to the fire Brian.

