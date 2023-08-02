Minister of Energy and Minerals Brian Jean looking for donations

Minister of Energy and Minerals Brian Jean.

 Photo Credit: Twitter

Minister of Energy and Minerals Brian Jean is looking for donations to cover some outstanding bills from his leadership race campaign.

In an email blast sent Tuesday from Team Jean, supporters were told "Brian needs your help one last time."

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(7) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

Sorry I won't donate a single tarnished obsolete penny to any party that made me a second class citizen in the province of my birth. The brand is tainted forever. I hold my nose and vote for them to keep the ndp from the door, but when the premier can't even stand up and say straight pride is even acceptable in this province is absolutely sickening.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I like Brian Jean, many don’t realize he actually saved the Wildrose party after the infamous floor crossing. He stepped up when he was needed. He was there for Fort Mac even while his own house burned to the ground, I have immense respect for Brian Jean. But respect don’t pay the bills, so I will send him some money to help him out.

Report Add Reply
Mila
Mila

FreeAlberta you have a new profile pic! (smile)

Agreed. Brian Jean is great. He will get a cheque from me too.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Haha, Mila, Justin Castro reminded me of Steve Martin in the movie “the Jerk” his wife has left him, no one likes him, he is losing everything and his dog piddled on his leg. Do I found a new avatar I. Honor of “the Jerk” Justin Castro. Lol

Report Add Reply
Mila
Mila

(smile)...And I see your friend Ken McDougall is back (Protestor heckles Trudeau about vaccine injuries outside Hamilton event), not contributing insight to the article but certainly being unpleasant to others.

Report
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Mila, I had to go back to research who the idiot was, that is how forgettable he is. Lol. The guy is a drunken bum, seen a pic of him, I’m guessing he has had at least 4 ex wives, needs to spend some time in rehab, and is simply angry at tge world because he believes he is owed something, he means less to me than a piece of dog feces on my shoe.

Report
Mila
Mila

I suspected that you care less for him or his opinions. And I can't blame you. There is something creepy about some of his slurs and references. Cheers.

Report

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.