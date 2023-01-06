Minister of Jobs, Economy and Northern Development Brian Jean says if you want to find a job, move to Alberta.
“Alberta continues to set the standard for employment in our nation. Our government is creating a business-friendly climate that builds momentum, supports high-paying jobs and further diversifies our economy," Jean said.
On Friday, Jean issued a statement about the December 2022 Labour Force Survey from Statistics Canada.
According to the survey, employment in Canada rose by 104,000 (+0.5%) in December, and the unemployment rate declined 0.1 percentage points to 5%, just above the record low of 4.9% reached in June and July.
In Alberta, employment rose by 25,000 (+1.%) in December. The survey states this is the first notable increase since May 2022. The unemployment rate remained at 5.8%. On a year-over-year basis, employment was up by 89,000 (+3.9%) and the unemployment rate was down 1.7 percentage points.
"Thanks to our efforts, Albertans are prospering, and Canadians are taking notice. Record levels of newcomers are moving to our province to take advantage of our growing prosperity."
In December, employment increased in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Saskatchewan. There was little change in the other provinces.
“December’s numbers are proof that our economy is thriving and resilient thanks to our strong economic and fiscal policies and the actions we are taking to attract investment," Jean said.
"In a single month, Alberta has gained more than 41,000 new full-time jobs, and almost 94,000 full-time jobs in 2022."
Jean admitted most of this job growth comes from the private sector, with major gains in construction, manufacturing, transportation and warehousing, technology, business and health care.
"Over the past year, Alberta has contributed almost a quarter of Canada’s total employment growth," Jean said.
“With around 100,000 job openings in our province, we continue to welcome those who want to experience the renewed Alberta Advantage."
Jean said he believes there are great opportunities to build careers, families, and lives in Alberta.
"Our province is also in the unique position of being able to provide targeted assistance to the most vulnerable. Alberta’s affordability measures – such as inflation relief for those who need it the most, and programs that save Albertans money on gas, diesel and electricity – provide widespread assistance for Albertans, with extra help to those most in need."
Jean said Alberta’s growing economy, exceptional quality of life and affordability measures contribute to the province leading the country in third-quarter growth.
"Record levels of international migration paired with the highest net interprovincial migration in decades show that people from across Canada and around the world are taking notice of Alberta as the land of opportunity," Jean said.
“Canadians know that Albertans pay lower taxes and enjoy some of the highest wages in the nation."
Jean said Albertans also enjoy affordable housing and an excellent quality of life.
"The numbers don’t lie—people are rushing to come to Alberta because they want to keep more of what they earn," Jean told the Western Standard.
"Alberta has huge economic momentum, and we are more focused than ever on job creation and further economic diversification – proving to everyone that Alberta is the best place to start a business, raise a family, and grow a career.”
