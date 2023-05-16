featured Jean says he has seen a new Smith in the last six months Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Author twitter Author email May 16, 2023 2 hrs ago 3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche UCP Candidate Brian Jean (L) and UCP leader Danielle Smith (R). Image By: Arthur C. Green Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One of UCP leader Danielle Smith's biggest critics says he's "seen a "new Danielle" in the last six months.On Tuesday, Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche UCP candidate Brian Jean admitted he sees a new Smith in the last six months and said she is ready to lead this province as the next premier."She has stepped up," Jean told reporters in Calgary on Tuesday."Some leaders don't. Some people don't, but she has stepped up and she has really led us in a way that allows us to participate in the governing of this party and in this province."Jean then admitted to reporters "I was one of her biggest critics.""But I would say there is a new Danielle in the last six months and it has been a pleasure."READ MORE: Smith says 'I think that people don't expect the politicians to be perfect' Smith says she has written and spoken over a million words and sometimes she makes mistakes.During questioning from the media on the first day of the 2023 election campaign, Smith told reporters how she plans to defend herself from critics."I'm not perfect. Everyone knows that. I've had 27 years in the public, and I have spoken and written millions of words. Sometimes I make mistakes," Smith said."And every time I've made a mistake, I acknowledge it. I apologize if I've hurt anybody. And I promise to do better. I think that people don't expect the politicians to be perfect."Smith said she would hope people would judge her and the UCP team based on what they do."We have done so much good in the four years that we've been in government, and we've done so much good as a united team since I became leader," Smith said. Tags Danielle Smith Brian Jean Forward A Strong Team Ucp Leader Premier Fort Mcmurray-lac La Biche Ucp Candidate Brian Jean Calgary Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. skchristensen6982 May 16, 2023 3:24pm Please Lord lead Danielle in your ways. May she under your care guide and lead our province. And all God's people said Amen

guest790 May 16, 2023 3:14pm Danielle Smith reminds me of a lot of people I know in Saskatchewan and Alberta. They see a problem they work to resolve it for the better of their community. For to long our political leaders have been over the top politically correct and have accomplished very little. Alberta and Saskatchewan people still have the feeling of community spirit and good old common sense. See a problem, fix a problem. Job done. Lately there has been too much government involvement in our lives, and they have just been spinning their wheels. This goes right from the very top, P.M. right down to the provincial. I like Danielle Smith style " get er done". FreeAlberta May 16, 2023 2:15pm Smith always was a leader, leaders stumble, leaders make mistakes, it how they handle those stumbles, falls and mistakes that builds character. Any one who can't admit their own faults, I would not trust nor would allow them to be my leader, Most Liberals and NDP are in this category, Notley has never once apologized for the utter chaos she brought to this province as Premier, Trudeau has never admitted to any of his numerous mistakes. Smith is a down to earth person who will say things that may not be politically correct and they may offend some weak people, but those thst can't handle this are weak, simple minded people, if you have not lived in a bubble your whole life, we have all said and heard things we should not have said or heard. 