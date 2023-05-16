Brian Jeans says Smith ready to lead province

 Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche UCP Candidate Brian Jean (L) and UCP leader Danielle Smith (R).

 Image By: Arthur C. Green

One of UCP leader Danielle Smith's biggest critics says he's "seen a "new Danielle" in the last six months.

On Tuesday, Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche UCP candidate Brian Jean admitted he sees a new Smith in the last six months and said she is ready to lead this province as the next premier.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

skchristensen6982
skchristensen6982

Please Lord lead Danielle in your ways. May she under your care guide and lead our province. And all God's people said Amen

Report Add Reply
guest790
guest790

Danielle Smith reminds me of a lot of people I know in Saskatchewan and Alberta. They see a problem they work to resolve it for the better of their community. For to long our political leaders have been over the top politically correct and have accomplished very little. Alberta and Saskatchewan people still have the feeling of community spirit and good old common sense. See a problem, fix a problem. Job done. Lately there has been too much government involvement in our lives, and they have just been spinning their wheels. This goes right from the very top, P.M. right down to the provincial. I like Danielle Smith style " get er done".

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Smith always was a leader, leaders stumble, leaders make mistakes, it how they handle those stumbles, falls and mistakes that builds character. Any one who can’t admit their own faults, I would not trust nor would allow them to be my leader, Most Liberals and NDP are in this category, Notley has never once apologized for the utter chaos she brought to this province as Premier, Trudeau has never admitted to any of his numerous mistakes. Smith is a down to earth person who will say things that may not be politically correct and they may offend some weak people, but those thst can’t handle this are weak, simple minded people, if you have not lived in a bubble your whole life, we have all said and heard things we should not have said or heard.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.