Jean says one is not like the other

UCP candidate Brian Jean for Fort McMurray – Lac La Biche

 Western Standard Photo

UCP candidate Brian Jean for Fort McMurray–Lac La Biche said the UCP and the Alberta NDP are very different from each other in a way that's very obvious.

"Day One showed a stark contrast between the UCP and NDP," Jean said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.