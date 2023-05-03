UCP candidate Brian Jean for Fort McMurray–Lac La Biche said the UCP and the Alberta NDP are very different from each other in a way that's very obvious.
"Day One showed a stark contrast between the UCP and NDP," Jean said on Twitter on Tuesday.
UCP candidate Brian Jean for Fort McMurray–Lac La Biche said the UCP and the Alberta NDP are very different from each other in a way that's very obvious.
"Day One showed a stark contrast between the UCP and NDP," Jean said on Twitter on Tuesday.
"The UCP — a positive message and a policy to support affordability. The NDP message — the same old fear and smear with no policy. There's only one party moving Alberta forward."
Jean said Albertans work hard for their money.
"That's why we're promising to leave more of what you earn where it belongs ... so you can support your family and enjoy everything that our beautiful province has to offer," Jean said.
"Great news! We're continuing to make life more affordable for Albertans."
The UCP said it relentlessly pursued investment attraction, meaning job creators, entrepreneurs and skilled workers have a home in Alberta where they can succeed.
"More Albertans are working now than ever before. More Albertans have full-time jobs than ever before," Jean told the Western Standard via email on Tuesday.
"More Albertans are working in the private sector than ever before. Indeed over four years, the UCP created 42 times more net new private sector jobs than the NDP did over four years. Not twice as many as the NDP. Not 10 times as many, but 42 times as many."
Jean said the UCP wants people from around the world to come to Alberta.
"We are creating jobs, we are inviting Canadians and people from around the world to come to Alberta to work. It is the renewed Alberta Advantage," Jean said.
The UCP said Jean and Calgary-Shaw UCP candidate Rebecca Schulz will be revealing the "shocking" true cost of a key Rachel Notley campaign promise on Wednesday in Calgary.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.