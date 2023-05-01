you vote counts Alberta
Western Standard Photo

Alberta United Conservative Party Leader Danielle Smith or Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley.

That's the question Alberta voters will ponder in election 2023 as the two leaders are tied neck and neck.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(1) comment

rianc
rianc

I notice on question on Justin Transission that Nutley didn't answer the question. She just attacked the UCP. Motley showing that she will not stand up for Albertans against her bosses in Orrawa.

