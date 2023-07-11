OPEC Flag

OPEC sees world energy demand rising 23% by 2045.

Despite assertions by Canada’s Liberal government that energy demand is going to decline by more than 20% over the next two decades, the head of the world’s largest oil producing cartel sees things quite differently.

In fact, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is forecasting global energy demand — including oil — to rise by 23% through 2045. 

