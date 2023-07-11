Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Despite assertions by Canada’s Liberal government that energy demand is going to decline by more than 20% over the next two decades, the head of the world’s largest oil producing cartel sees things quite differently.
In fact, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is forecasting global energy demand — including oil — to rise by 23% through 2045.
All told, the oil industry needs more than $12 trillion of new investments by then or risk potentially crippling shortages, Secretary General Haitian Al Ghais told an oil and gas conference in Nigeria on Tuesday.
According to Reuters, he said calls to limit or stop funding new oil projects were unrealistic and unwise. He acknowledged, however, the need for technology to reduce emissions.
“We will require innovative solutions such as carbon capture utilization and storage, and hydrogen projects in addition to a circular carbon economy, which has received a positive endorsement from the G20,” he said.
OPEC is forecasting global oil demand to increase 2.35 million barrels per day this year, or 2.4% as the world economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
By contrast, the Canadian Energy Regulator (CER) is expecting primary energy demand to drop more than 20% led by a 75% drop in oil production.
Those numbers, which come from the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) ideal net zero scenario form the basis of the Liberal government’s Bill C-50 or ‘Just Transition Act.’
Virtually every major oil company in the world, including Shell and Exxon in addition to OPEC lynchpin Saudi Aramco, agree it is unlikely even in a best case scenario.
Meanwhile, major oil producing countries such as Brazil and even Norway are approving billions of dollars in new projects to increase oil and natural gas production even as Canada scales back. Both are set to surpass Canada as the world’s fourth largest oil producer by 2030.
That’s notwithstanding Canada’s late entry into the LNG game.
On Tuesday British Gas unit Centrica signed an $8-billion mega deal with Houston-based Delta Midstream to ship one million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year for 15 years from Louisiana to the UK starting in 2027. That’s enough to heat 5% of all the homes in England.
It comes after the US and UK governments signed an energy and security partnership last December which will see nine billion cubic metres — 300 billion cubic feet — shipped from US shores to the British Isles this year.
The UK has also signed a three-year supply deal with Equinor, Norway’s state oil company, and reopened natural gas storage facilities to fuel its electricity sector and keep the lights on.
Norway, which has become Europe’s largest natural gas supplier since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is considering a new pipeline from the Barents Sea to carry Arctic gas to continental Europe in another signal that fossil fuels aren’t going away anytime soon.
In March the Norwegian government asked infrastructure operator Gassco to explore options for bringing Barents Sea gas to market.
According to consultants Wood Mackenzie, such a link would cost $5 billion and require a carbon border adjustment from the EU — an exemption for cleaner industrial production — to be economically viable, something Canada is unable or unwilling to do.
“The carbon and socioeconomic argument for a pipeline – and further development of the basin – is strong, but it won’t happen without government support,” said Daniel Rogers, Wood Mackenzie’s senior analyst.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
(1) comment
should be in nobody's agenda...IMO
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.