Former premier Jason Kenney followed the path of retired politicians by landing a senior role with a global advisory firm.
New York-based Teneo announced Friday Kenney will be joining the firm as a senior advisor. Teneo provides strategic counsel to chief executives in the areas of management consulting, risk advisory, strategy and communications and government and public affairs among others.
It has offices around the globe including Toronto, Calgary and Montreal.
“Jason’s vision and experience in public policy and business is well established. We are extremely pleased to welcome him to Teneo and for him to join our esteemed group of Senior Advisors. Given his experience in managing and leading complex challenges in Alberta, Canada and globally, his perspective will be highly sought after,” James Crossland, Teneo’s Canadian chairman and CEO said in a statement.
It’s just the latest in a series of assignments for the former premier who left office in October of last year.
Prior to that he was an MP in Ottawa for 19 years, where he served as minister of citizenship, immigration and multiculturalism; employment and social development and national defence. He also served as chair of the cabinet operations committee.
In 2014 he received the UN Watch Moral Courage Award and the inaugural Benjamin Disraeli Prize by Policy Exchange in recognition of his outreach to Canada’s ethnic and cultural communities.
He was elected premier of Alberta in 2019 after uniting the Progressive Conservative and Wildrose parties to form the UCP.
Kenney is presently a senior advisor at Bennett Jones and a fellow at the C.D. Howe Institute. He is on the board of directors of ATCO Ltd., Coril Holdings Ltd. and Fairfax India Holdings Corporation.
“Companies in Alberta and Canada are being challenged today by seismic shifts in their operating environments. I am excited to be part of Teneo’s continued growth in Canada and look forward to working in partnership with the team and its clients,” he said.
They do stick together.
Teneo's motto "Partnering with our clients globally to do great things for a better future".
Where have we heard the likes of this before; WEF, WHO, CFR, Bilderberg, Blackrock, Vanguard etc, etc, etc
Says everything about Jason Kenney.
High profile WEF shills always land on their feet, in this life. 'Justin' Kenney WILL face THE Judge at the end of his life, like the rest of us.
A quick check of the Bennett-Jones website, shows 'der Oberführer' in the Calgary office. I guess he sold mama's condo in REdmonton and moved her to Calgary with him. There are now plenty of gheys in Calgary, so he'll get along well. Poor mama!
There should be no accolades or well wishes to any Premier who presided over COVID Tyranny & much to my dismay I admit I voted for him. Let’s talk about his true legacy: how many people died, were permanently disabled, committed suicide, lost jobs etc while he allowed Yiu & Hinshaw & the RCMP to perpetrate injustice under Shandro & Madu
All we need to know about Kenney. This explains why he did what he did.
Keep up the high profile and adding to the money pile. We want to know where you are when we decide to start investigating crimes against Albertans. You will definitely need lots if cash, because you will need it for the reparations.
