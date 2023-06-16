Jason Kenney

Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney speaks to the media at the Alberta Legislature at the outset of the pandemic on March 13, 2020. 

Former premier Jason Kenney followed the path of retired politicians by landing a senior role with a global advisory firm.

New York-based Teneo announced Friday Kenney will be joining the firm as a senior advisor. Teneo provides strategic counsel to chief executives in the areas of management consulting, risk advisory, strategy and communications and government and public affairs among others. 

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

JGL
JGL

They do stick together.

Teneo's motto "Partnering with our clients globally to do great things for a better future".

Where have we heard the likes of this before; WEF, WHO, CFR, Bilderberg, Blackrock, Vanguard etc, etc, etc

Says everything about Jason Kenney.

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

High profile WEF shills always land on their feet, in this life. 'Justin' Kenney WILL face THE Judge at the end of his life, like the rest of us.

A quick check of the Bennett-Jones website, shows 'der Oberführer' in the Calgary office. I guess he sold mama's condo in REdmonton and moved her to Calgary with him. There are now plenty of gheys in Calgary, so he'll get along well. Poor mama!

lianeboeckx
lianeboeckx

There should be no accolades or well wishes to any Premier who presided over COVID Tyranny & much to my dismay I admit I voted for him. Let’s talk about his true legacy: how many people died, were permanently disabled, committed suicide, lost jobs etc while he allowed Yiu & Hinshaw & the RCMP to perpetrate injustice under Shandro & Madu

oulananj
oulananj

All we need to know about Kenney. This explains why he did what he did.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Keep up the high profile and adding to the money pile. We want to know where you are when we decide to start investigating crimes against Albertans. You will definitely need lots if cash, because you will need it for the reparations.

