Lawyer in Lakeland wants to stop two drag shows

Grey is a senior partner with the firm Grey Wowk Spencer LLP based in Calgary. He filed the to meet with the council on February 28 to discuss the shows.

A lawyer in the Lakeland is asking the City of Cold Lake to put a stop to two drag shows which are being promoted to children in the area by two organizations.

"I have concerns about public support for two drag queen youth conferences on April 3-4, it is jointly sponsored by Cold Lake Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) and the local Military Family Resource Centres (MFRCS)," Leighton Grey said in a letter to the City of Cold Lake.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Cosmo Kramer
Cosmo Kramer

I was very surprised to see this perversion and grooming directed at kids in Cold Lake. Anyone who has been to Lakeland knows that it has a hardworking tough conservative population. Then I see that it was sponsored by Cold Lake Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) and the Military Family Resource Centre (MFRCS) and it says it all. The first is a Alberta government organization and the second is obviously federal. All staffed by the looniest of wokesters freshly brainwashed at social sciences and gender studies programs at Edmonton or Calgary post secondary institutions.

Obviously these tough rural north-eastern Albertans are conservative but why not go for the kids. These groups have an agenda coming from a central source. The performers for these events no doubt have to travel from Edmonton and Calgary I suspect it is on the tax payers bill. FCSS is province wide so they are probably pushing child grooming all over the province.

Enough already. If Danielle Smith wins this perversion and grooming of kids has to stop.

