A lawyer in the Lakeland is asking the City of Cold Lake to put a stop to two drag shows which are being promoted to children in the area by two organizations.
"I have concerns about public support for two drag queen youth conferences on April 3-4, it is jointly sponsored by Cold Lake Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) and the local Military Family Resource Centres (MFRCS)," Leighton Grey said in a letter to the City of Cold Lake.
"There is significant evidence that such events are harmful to youth and promote a lifestyle which causes many young people to be mutilated."
Grey is a senior partner with the firm Grey Wowk Spencer LLP based in Calgary. He filed the to meet with the council on February 28 to discuss the shows.
Recently, a drag queen story hour held in Grande Prairie was shut down by protestors after a fire alarm was pulled inside the building by a non-protestor sources say.
"Storytime with Tiffany" was held at the Grande Prairie Public Library which made some residents upset.
"Join us in the Play Zone for Family Literacy Week storytime with Tiffany, a local drag performer. Come enjoy an evening storytime for the whole family," the Grande Prairie Public Library stated.
One lady protestor held a sign that said, "No drag queens allowed in Alberta."
"In their never-ending campaign to smear political opponents, the left has latched onto this idea as if it were a universal truth," Grey said.
"If anyone dares to contend that gender is an unalterable feature of human life these days — a belief shared by all of civilization until the day before yesterday — then they might as well brace for cancellation by the WOKE mob."
Grey said he simply refuses to accept that most Canadians, or even more than a small percentage of them, believe children are entitled to choose their own sex.
"Placating the mob has since led to the rise in dangerous euphemisms like 'gender affirming care,' a phrase that means the precise opposite of what it asserts. Today, 'gender affirming therapy' means telling a girl she can be transmuted into a boy, but 'conversion therapy' means telling a girl that she is, actually, a girl," Grey said.
"This corruption of reality has led to the rise of a pseudo-scientific cult that performs irreparable mutilations of helpless children, with puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones and life altering surgeries. The Trudeau government has even criminalized conversion therapy, even when performed by Christian churches.
Grey will meet with the City of Cold Lake on February 28.
"City of Cold Lake council looks forward to the delagtion from Mr. Grey and his thoughts on the Youth Conference. Council is open to people or organizations speaking as a delagation," City of Cold Lake Mayor Craig Copeland said.
"The funding for the youth conference will be at the MFRC on 4 Wing is partially from Cold Lake FCSS. As of today 19 youth are registered."
I was very surprised to see this perversion and grooming directed at kids in Cold Lake. Anyone who has been to Lakeland knows that it has a hardworking tough conservative population. Then I see that it was sponsored by Cold Lake Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) and the Military Family Resource Centre (MFRCS) and it says it all. The first is a Alberta government organization and the second is obviously federal. All staffed by the looniest of wokesters freshly brainwashed at social sciences and gender studies programs at Edmonton or Calgary post secondary institutions.
Obviously these tough rural north-eastern Albertans are conservative but why not go for the kids. These groups have an agenda coming from a central source. The performers for these events no doubt have to travel from Edmonton and Calgary I suspect it is on the tax payers bill. FCSS is province wide so they are probably pushing child grooming all over the province.
Enough already. If Danielle Smith wins this perversion and grooming of kids has to stop.
