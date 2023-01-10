Danielle Smith

Danielle Smith

 Courtesy Alberta Government

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith told reporters 250,000 bottles of children’s pain and fever medicine will be delivered to the province this weekend.

On Tuesday, Smith held a question and answer session in Calgary at the request of the media.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(3) comments

Berta baby
Berta baby

Danielle Smith just winning every day! Notley throwing on the big shoes and putting her red nose on …. Alberta strong and FREE

G K
G K

But is the packaging bilingual?

rianc
rianc

Who cares if the packaging is bilingual. What the Alberta government has done is what the Federal government should have done months ago.

