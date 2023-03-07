The Alberta and Saskatchewan governments are before the Federal Court of Canada on Tuesday seeking a judicial review of the Trudeau government’s labelling “single-use plastics” as “toxic substances.”
Trudeau’s government added single-use plastics to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act.
"It is our position that the federal government cannot simply declare plastics to be under its environmental jurisdiction," said Saskatchewan Attorney General and Justice Minister Bronwyn Eyre.
"Under the constitutional division of powers, it's well-established provinces have exclusive jurisdiction to regulate specific industries. Establishing a competing federal regulatory framework in this area will simply create duplication, confusion, and economic harm.”
The two provinces argue “federal jurisdiction over environmental protection is limited to established toxic substances, such as lead, arsenic, mercury, and dangerous industrial chemicals.”
The two provinces challenge the “federal government declaration that all ‘plastic manufactured items' qualify as ‘toxic' is not supported under federal criminal law powers.”
“Alberta and Saskatchewan are exercising their rights under the Federal Courts Act to intervene in this constitutional challenge,” said the press release.
“Under federal legislation, provinces are entitled to participate and make arguments on constitutional questions without having to apply for leave to intervene.”
Alberta and Saskatchewan governments are in Federal Court from March 7 to 9 in Toronto, Ontario.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(2) comments
I wonder how many liberals and ndp have thrown out their phones, tablets, computers, plumbing, heating, house coverings, clothing, because they all contain a toxic substance?
I was in A&W a few weeks ago, the drink came with a paper straw, and plastic lid, and plastic cup. Remind me, are we still sending container loads of plastic overseas because no facilities recycle plastic in Canada? They stopped collecting glass at the local recycling facilities because I guess it was too easy to recycle. I guess the fact that glass has been recycled for over 100 years was contrary to the new green agenda.
Seems like an open-and-shut case. SJWs can take heart. How about sending plastics to the landfill, where they went before wokeism? We'll save money on collection costs and storage, and there is no chance they'll end up in the ocean or being burnt.
