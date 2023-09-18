Hindenburg

Smith said Wilkinson’s WPC speech went over like a “lead balloon.”

 

Crash and burn. Shot down in flames. 

By all accounts Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson’s speech to the World Petroleum Congress (WPC) in Calgary on Sunday carried about as much weight with delegates as a free ride on the Hindenburg.



Premier Danielle Smith addresses the World Petroleum Conference Monday.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(8) comments

guest399
guest399

First, it's good to see the government stand up to defend our industries.

But it's too bad they won't do the same for our urban parks. Right now, the province is literally letting the Trudeau gang steal Edmonton's famous river valley park. This is being done so that Trudeau and his wealthy apartment tower cronies can destroy our public parks and then use the free prime public land to replace our parks with their corrupt high density slums.

And the province is letting Trudeau do this without even a whimper. Sad to see the double-standard at work. They stand up for big business all right. But no standing for the citizens.

And then there is the province also wilfully ignoring the corrupt, crime-ridden federal LRT projects. These things literally destroy roads, businesses, parks and neighbourhoods. Plus they consume billions upon billions in wasted tax money. But the province pretends it's not even happening. This LRT corruption problem is a whole massive graft issue all of it's own. But just like with our parks, the citizens complaints apparently have no standing with the province.

Smith, are you even listening?

Report
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

If I was Danielle Smith, I would say “we will follow the advice of the federal energy minister, and be more like Germany, today I announce we are decommissioning all wind and solar here in Alberta, and reopening Sheerness coal fired Generation plant, we will also open new coal generation plants and now go forward with new Gas fired electrical generation, thank you for the advice, and guidance of tge Federal government”.

Report
carole
carole

That would have been a great statement. I wonder how Wilkinson would have responded to that.

Report
D&J
D&J

All I can say Premier, is thank you for standing up for Albertans. The energy minister just sounded..well stupid.

Report
LJeromeS
LJeromeS

...actually they are serving their WEF masters, not Ontario. At the end of the day, Ontario is going to suffer as well. These clowns have no loyalty to Canada. None. Its borderline treasson at the BEST of times.....

Report
PersonOne
PersonOne

Still any doubt about Alberta separation? The Federal government of Canada has for all intents taken steps to make an enemy of one of its provinces. They would rather align themselves with Germany than support their own tax paying citizens. Unbelievable.

Report
murrius54
murrius54

It's like dealing with a hostile foreign government.

Report
waltsproduce
waltsproduce

That is exactly right. Our Canadian parliament serves a hostile eastern Canadian government that serves only the idiots who live there. We need to act accordingly and govern our part of the country as a separate entity.

Report

