Crash and burn. Shot down in flames.
By all accounts Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson’s speech to the World Petroleum Congress (WPC) in Calgary on Sunday carried about as much weight with delegates as a free ride on the Hindenburg.
Wilkinson’s remarks were “tone deaf,” and “offside” according to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith who said she and her cabinet colleagues were flabbergasted with the tone and tenor — not to mention the content — of Wilkinson’s message to delegates at the opening ceremonies of the global confab of oil producers.
“I don't know if anyone was in the room last night, but lead balloon might describe the way the energy minister’s comments went over,” Smith told a press conference on Monday. She said people came up to her and asked if there was ‘steam’ coming out of her ears — especially when he said Canada’s energy policy should be more like Germany’s.
In response, she immediately ditched her prepared remarks and ad-libbed her response.
“To come to a major energy conference and international energy conference… it was a bit of a slap in the face. Let's be frank about that,” she said.
“I don't like to fight with my federal counterparts, but I'm not going to allow them to take swipes at our industry, and have them go unanswered… at a time when everybody's here to celebrate production and investment. And we're trying to make Canada an investment magnet. I would say that was the wrong place for him to to make that speech.”
Particularly galling were suggestions Germany has a more sound grasp of the energy transition than Canada does.
“Someone just shared with me another story today about how Germany is decommissioning a wind farm so that they can commission a coal plant. And that's what happens when you end up making a decision to move faster than the technology is able to keep up energy security,” she said.
“We don't want to be in the position Germany is where they have to take a U-turn, because they didn't end up with the reliability and affordability being front and centre."
Smith said her fellow cabinet ministers, notably Environment Minister Rebecca Schultz, who is tasked with dealing with Wilkinson and her federal counterpart Steven Guilbeault, were “disappointed” with Wilkinson’s screed.
As host, Smith said she felt compelled to respond and held little back.
”I had to give people some optimism and enthusiasm, that we are going to be able to work together to get to two common targets. So I think I had to counter his comments because I think he left a pretty...I think, I think the room was pretty gloomy after he spoke. And I don't think there's anything to be gloomy about at all with this industry,” she said.
While Smith was touring the WPC floor and meeting delegates on Monday morning, Wilkinson was staging a media conference of his own on the other side of town, this time to hand out $175 million in wind and solar grants to a dozen Alberta companies and native groups — almost in deference to the UCP government’s six-month pause on renewable projects.
Once fully implemented, these projects will reduce emissions equivalent to taking nearly 325,000 gas-powered cars off the road every year, resulting in cleaner air and healthier communities, NRCan said in a release.
“The Government of Canada is investing to deliver more affordable, reliable and clean power in every region of Canada. Today's federal investment in indigenous and industry-led projects, including those with ATCO, will create jobs delivering power to communities across Alberta as we seize the economic opportunities of a low-carbon future," Wilkinson said in a statement.
51 st State or go it alone? I vote 51 state but could change my mind, both are infinitely better than the status quo.
Trudeau flew to India for the G20 summit and was basically meant with ridicule and scorn for his actions. Now his Energy Minister has flown across the country to attack the livelihood of Alberta. The same province that provides the bulk of the transfer payments that provinces like Quebec ungraciously take. If this the kind of treatment we can expect from our own federal government, why are even part of Canada. Alberta would be far better off on our own than to continue being apart of a country that doesn't want us and treats us so poorly.
Federal counterparts should not get an invite to future events. They only seek to ue the forum to sabotage investment.
First, it's good to see the government stand up to defend our industries.
But it's too bad they won't do the same for our urban parks. Right now, the province is literally letting the Trudeau gang steal Edmonton's famous river valley park. This is being done so that Trudeau and his wealthy apartment tower cronies can destroy our public parks and then use the free prime public land to replace our parks with their corrupt high density slums.
And the province is letting Trudeau do this without even a whimper. Sad to see the double-standard at work. They stand up for big business all right. But no standing for the citizens.
And then there is the province also wilfully ignoring the corrupt, crime-ridden federal LRT projects. These things literally destroy roads, businesses, parks and neighbourhoods. Plus they consume billions upon billions in wasted tax money. But the province pretends it's not even happening. This LRT corruption problem is a whole massive graft issue all of it's own. But just like with our parks, the citizens complaints apparently have no standing with the province.
Smith, are you even listening?
In response, guest399, under the Municipal Government Act, Smith as Premier, has the ability to dismantle the Edmonton city council and take back Alberta. It may not be popular by MSM, but so what? She is charged with safeguarding Alberta's interests. And to have a Federal zone in Edmonton does not serve Alberta's interests.
If I was Danielle Smith, I would say “we will follow the advice of the federal energy minister, and be more like Germany, today I announce we are decommissioning all wind and solar here in Alberta, and reopening Sheerness coal fired Generation plant, we will also open new coal generation plants and now go forward with new Gas fired electrical generation, thank you for the advice, and guidance of tge Federal government”.
That would have been a great statement. I wonder how Wilkinson would have responded to that.
All I can say Premier, is thank you for standing up for Albertans. The energy minister just sounded..well stupid.
...actually they are serving their WEF masters, not Ontario. At the end of the day, Ontario is going to suffer as well. These clowns have no loyalty to Canada. None. Its borderline treasson at the BEST of times.....
Still any doubt about Alberta separation? The Federal government of Canada has for all intents taken steps to make an enemy of one of its provinces. They would rather align themselves with Germany than support their own tax paying citizens. Unbelievable.
It's like dealing with a hostile foreign government.
That is exactly right. Our Canadian parliament serves a hostile eastern Canadian government that serves only the idiots who live there. We need to act accordingly and govern our part of the country as a separate entity.
