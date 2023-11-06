Liberals, Bloc Quebecois vote down motion against carbon tax

The House of Commons voted 135-186 against a motion calling for the carbon tax to be removed on all sources of home heating. “I declare the motion defeated,” said Speaker of the House of Commons Greg Fergus at a Monday vote in the House of Commons. Since the Canadian government has implemented a temporary, three-year pause to the carbon tax on home heating oil, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre filed a motion calling on the House of Commons “to extend that pause to all forms of home heating fuels.” Prime Minister Justinn Trudeau said on October 26 there will be changes to the carbon tax to help people in rural areas and those who use heating oil to heat their homes. READ MORE: Trudeau drops carbon tax on heating oil, increases rebate for Atlantic Canadians“Today’s announcement is good news for Atlantic Canadians, rural Canadians and people across the country,” he said. “We are putting more money back into your pocket and making it easier for you to find affordable, long-term solutions to heat your home.” The Liberals were able to pass the motion with the support of the Bloc Quebecois and Greens. The Conservatives and NDP voted against it. Alberta Liberal MPs Randy Boissonnault (Edmonton Centre) and George Chahal (Calgary-Skyview) voted in favour of the carbon tax. NDP MPs vowed to vote in favour of a Conservative motion to exempt all home heating fuels from the carbon tax on Thursday. READ MORE: NDP to back Conservative motion about carbon tax pause“The panicked reaction of Liberals a few days ago, it seemed to be tied to electoral chances more than anything else,” said NDP House Leader Peter Julian. The Liberals have been facing increased political pressures to extend a carbon tax exemption to fuels such as natural gas and propane after announcing a three-year pause to home heating oil. While every Liberal MP voted against the motion, Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner (Calgary-Nose Hill) singled out Chahal. “After hearing from so many members of my community who are struggling to afford the necessities, I was proud to stand in the House of Commons today and call for the Liberal government to extend the three-year pause of the carbon tax to all forms of home heating,” said Rempel Garner.“This motion would have provided much needed tax relief to Calgarians who are struggling to make ends meet.”Like many Calgarians, she said she was disappointed to watch Chahal vote against this motion, affordability for them and ignore the thousands of constituents in his community struggling to get by. She called for him to justify his vote to all of them. Poilievre acknowledged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Ottawa. “There's nothing on his calendar until 7 pm,” said Poilievre. “Yet, he's not showing up for QP because he's hiding from debating me on the carbon tax crisis he caused by creating two classes of Canadians.”.He said Trudeau “knows he's not worth the cost.”When asked why Trudeau paused the carbon tax for some people, Poilievre pointed out Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings said other people should have elected Liberal MPs. “The Prime Minister has not denounced that viewpoint,” he said. “In fact, he’s doubling down on punishing people elsewhere.” .While Atlantic Canada was exempt, he said Liberal MPs in northern Ontario have starving constitutents who are worried about their heating. He asked if they will “have a free vote on my motion to keep the heat on and the tax off for everyone this Monday?”