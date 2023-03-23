Liberals giving St. Albert electic buses

The Liberals claim these new electric school buses will provide a clean mode of transportation to students from 15 schools across the St. Albert Public School Division.

 Western Standard Photo

The St. Albert Public School Division is getting five zero-emission school buses and related charging infrastructure thanks to the Liberal government.

On Thursday, Federal Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance Randy Boissonnault and CEO of Highland Electric Fleets Duncan McIntyre announced more than $2.9 million in joint funding for the purchase of five zero-emission school buses.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

