The St. Albert Public School Division is getting five zero-emission school buses and related charging infrastructure thanks to the Liberal government.
On Thursday, Federal Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance Randy Boissonnault and CEO of Highland Electric Fleets Duncan McIntyre announced more than $2.9 million in joint funding for the purchase of five zero-emission school buses.
That's $600,000 a bus.
"Investments in green transit options help create meaningful change in communities across the country, including right here in Alberta," Boissonnault said.
"These new electric buses will help bring students to school and back while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and supporting our efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050."
The Liberals claim the new electric school buses will provide a clean mode of transportation to students from 15 schools across the St. Albert Public School Division. Highland Electric Fleets is working with Cunningham Transport Ltd., a local school bus transportation provider, to deploy the new electric buses, along with the associated charging infrastructure.
The Liberals claim by investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.
The Government of Canada is contributing $1,340,398 to this project through the Zero Emissions Transit Fund. Highland Electric Fleets will fund the balance of this project (approximately $1,601,343) through financing and direct payment.
Federal funding is conditional on the signing of a contribution agreement.
The ZETF is accepting applications under both its Planning and Capital streams. Eligible applicants can seek funding to help cover planning and capital costs related to electrifying public transit systems and school transportation, including the purchase of zero-emission buses and related infrastructure.
The ZETF helps communities transition to zero-emission transit and school buses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to Canada's net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while creating jobs and supporting Canadian manufacturing.
This fund is closely coordinated with the Canada Infrastructure Bank's commitment to invest $1.5 billion in zero-emission buses as part of its three-year growth plan.
The Government of Canada said it's spending $14.9 billion over the next eight years on "reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit."
This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.
Since 2015, the Liberals spent over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, which they claim is "providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options."
The spending is part of The Zero Emission Transit Fund which the Liberals say "complements Canada's strengthened climate plan, a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy."
The Liberals said the plan commits to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.
