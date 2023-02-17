While Canadians are distracted with the Emergencies Act Report, the Liberals released its initial frame for the Sustainable Jobs Action Plans on Friday.
"Canada has what it takes to be a clean energy and technology supplier of choice in a net-zero world," the federal government stated.
"A net-zero emissions economy represents significant opportunities for Canadians to secure and create jobs, to grow our industries, and to lead the world with the resources and technologies it will need for generations to come."
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says when she saw a recent memo to Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson she felt a pit in her stomach.
A memo to Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said the “green economy” will still require workers without “green skills,” like janitors and truck drivers.
“Some green jobs will not require workers with green skills to perform their jobs, i.e. janitor or driver working for a solar energy company.”
The memo said more than 2.7 million Canadians face “significant” disruptions in sectors that will be affected by climate change programs.
“The transition to a low carbon economy will have an uneven impact across sectors, occupations and regions and create significant labour market disruptions,” it said.
"With highly skilled and dedicated workers, abundant natural resources and energy sources critical for a net-zero future, and a thriving clean technology industry, Canada is uniquely positioned to seize the moment."
Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O’Regan Jr., released the Government of Canada’s interim Sustainable Jobs Plan on Friday towards their goal of "Just Transition."
This interim plan for 2023-2025 sets an initial frame for the Sustainable Jobs Action Plans that will be released every five years, starting in 2025.
The Government of Canada’s first Sustainable Jobs Action Plan will be developed over the next two years in close collaboration with provinces and territories, indigenous partners, labour partners, industry, and other key partners to guide efforts over the coming years and decades.
This interim plan defines the federal government’s commitment to making progress on 10 key action areas:
- Establish the Sustainable Jobs Secretariat
- Create a Sustainable Jobs Partnership Council
- Develop economic strategies through the Regional Energy and Resource Tables
- Introduce a sustainable jobs stream under the Union Training and Innovation Program
- Advanced funding for skills development toward sustainable jobs
- Promote indigenous-led solutions and a National Benefits-Sharing Framework
- Improve labour market data collection, tracking and analysis
- Motivate investors and draw in industry leaders to support workers
- Collaborate and lead on the global stage and
- Establish legislation that ensures ongoing engagement and accountability.
The Liberals claim Just Transition is an essential component of the fed's strategy for "building a sustainable, prosperous economy for years and decades to come."
"The plan represents a first step, not an endpoint," the Liberal government stated.
"In each of these 10 areas, the coming years will be a chance to work together with provinces and territories, indigenous partners, labour partners, industry, and other key partners to implement these 10 action areas."
The Liberals will introduce sustainable jobs legislation in 2023, which will include a framework for "accountability, engagement and transparency."
"Specifically, the legislation will include guiding principles, governance structures and reporting requirements, including a requirement for the government to prepare and implement Sustainable Jobs Action Plans starting in 2025, and every five years thereafter," the feds said.
The Liberals developed certain targeted tax measures that work to support a net-zero future and the creation of sustainable jobs, including:
- First announced in Budget 2021, is an Investment Tax Credit for Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage where the amount of the credit is determined by the type of equipment, modified by the ratio of CO2 expected to be stored via eligible uses.
- A new Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit was announced in Budget 2022 for specified mineral exploration expenses incurred in Canada.
- The new Investment Tax Credits for Clean Hydrogen and Clean Technologies were announced in the 2022 Fall Economic Statement. Labour conditions will be attached to these investment tax credits, including requirements to pay prevailing wages based on local labour market conditions and create apprenticeship training opportunities. Further details of these tax credits will be announced in Budget 2023.
The Liberals held consultations on the Sustainable Jobs Plan and legislation starting in August 2021.
A total of 17 engagement sessions were held with nearly 190 participants, and more than 30,000 emails and 75 detailed submissions from Canadian organizations were received.
"Views from every province and territory were expressed and engaged with," the Liberals claimed.
Klaus Schwab's WEF have successfully taken over Canada as we know it. Welcome to the newest thrid world sh-t hole called, Canada. The only freedom soon will be that you are free to own nothing and be happy. From 2015 Trudeau's goal was to destroy Alberta and the west so they would not have successful economies with which to keep themselves economically prosperous and financially confident. To destroy any society you first must financially bankrupt it then de-arm its citizens and after that it is a much easier and less risky endeavor to enslave and abuse its citizens. It is time for a referendum on Alberta sovereignty. If the only thing which Ottawa offers Albertans is misery, abuse and poverty then why continue participating in the sham of confederation. Going it alone with an Alberta/SK partnership would be better than continuing the endure the continued abuse from Ottawa and their Laurentian elites psychopaths.
Liberal governmet complete take over of everyone's lives. They wont stop till we are chipped and following their directives from morning till night. No gas for heat or cooking...no meat...no driving anything (electric will cause black outs) no free speech to complain...no protests as they are illegal. Just servitude..then MAID when you are used up.
Now is time to push back like never before. Next week is too late.
Here's a thought; lets financially destroy every Canadian, but particularly Albertans, because they don't vote for us NDP Liberals. We will shut down their main industry and Canada's biggest export and put them all out of work so they can become dependent on us NDP Liberals. But let’s not invite anyone from Alberta or any other places that are affected to participate in the "Fair Transition" and treat them like garbage, so they know that us low IQ NDP Libs are in charge, regardless of how much damage we inflict on our country. What a bunch of Malicious and Nihilistic single digit IQ's our incumbent Federal government is.
Why don’t they start with industries in Quebec and Ontario. Illuminate Manufacturing or the Cement and Mining industries. People in Ontario need to wake up. And why make Canada destroy its economy while China and Indiana do nothing. So obviously stupid. I don’t think the CBC can spin this in any way that makes sense.
It all bull cah-cah. When will we have had enough? Sorry but I just can't drink the Kool aid.
Absolutely mind boggling and I’m just talking about the language used to describe this sh@& show let alone the whole net zero economy cult. I’m losing patience with the current way of governing and I hope more people are as well. WE NEED CHANGE NOW!!
