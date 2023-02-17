Federal Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson
While Canadians are distracted with the Emergencies Act Report, the Liberals released its initial frame for the Sustainable Jobs Action Plans on Friday.

"Canada has what it takes to be a clean energy and technology supplier of choice in a net-zero world," the federal government stated.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(6) comments

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Klaus Schwab's WEF have successfully taken over Canada as we know it. Welcome to the newest thrid world sh-t hole called, Canada. The only freedom soon will be that you are free to own nothing and be happy. From 2015 Trudeau's goal was to destroy Alberta and the west so they would not have successful economies with which to keep themselves economically prosperous and financially confident. To destroy any society you first must financially bankrupt it then de-arm its citizens and after that it is a much easier and less risky endeavor to enslave and abuse its citizens. It is time for a referendum on Alberta sovereignty. If the only thing which Ottawa offers Albertans is misery, abuse and poverty then why continue participating in the sham of confederation. Going it alone with an Alberta/SK partnership would be better than continuing the endure the continued abuse from Ottawa and their Laurentian elites psychopaths.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Liberal governmet complete take over of everyone's lives. They wont stop till we are chipped and following their directives from morning till night. No gas for heat or cooking...no meat...no driving anything (electric will cause black outs) no free speech to complain...no protests as they are illegal. Just servitude..then MAID when you are used up.

Now is time to push back like never before. Next week is too late.

Report Add Reply
guest356
guest356

Here's a thought; lets financially destroy every Canadian, but particularly Albertans, because they don't vote for us NDP Liberals. We will shut down their main industry and Canada's biggest export and put them all out of work so they can become dependent on us NDP Liberals. But let’s not invite anyone from Alberta or any other places that are affected to participate in the "Fair Transition" and treat them like garbage, so they know that us low IQ NDP Libs are in charge, regardless of how much damage we inflict on our country. What a bunch of Malicious and Nihilistic single digit IQ's our incumbent Federal government is.

Report Add Reply
Free Canada
Free Canada

Why don’t they start with industries in Quebec and Ontario. Illuminate Manufacturing or the Cement and Mining industries. People in Ontario need to wake up. And why make Canada destroy its economy while China and Indiana do nothing. So obviously stupid. I don’t think the CBC can spin this in any way that makes sense.

Report Add Reply
nocows
nocows

It all bull cah-cah. When will we have had enough? Sorry but I just can't drink the Kool aid.

Report Add Reply
lane1
lane1

Absolutely mind boggling and I’m just talking about the language used to describe this sh@& show let alone the whole net zero economy cult. I’m losing patience with the current way of governing and I hope more people are as well. WE NEED CHANGE NOW!!

Report Add Reply

