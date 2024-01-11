Major water main break floods Banff's main street

Looking for some waterfront property — you mighht want to consider Banff!A major water main break has flooded the town's main thorough-fare and turned it into a river."There is a water main break on Banff Ave at Moose Street. Banff Ave, north and southbound lanes, are closed from Elk to Moose Street. Moose Street, between Banff Ave and Beaver Street, is also closed to traffic," said the town in a Thursday morning press release."Utilities and fire crews are on scene. There is no estimate of when the road will be reopened. Please avoid the area to give crews space to work."Water service may be interrupted at the Montaine and Alpine Apartment buildings, it said.