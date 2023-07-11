Man charged with murder after random stabbing near north Edmonton LRT station Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Jul 11, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The scene on Fort Road on Sunday. Screen capture from YegWave Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has arrested a 27-year-old man in relation to a recent stabbing death in northeast Edmonton.On Sunday, around 9 p.m., officers responded to a weapons complaint at the Belvedere LRT Station in the area of 129 Avenue and Fort Road.Upon arrival they located a deceased adult male with "suspicious injuries."Police have arrested and charged Jamal Joshua Malik Wheeler with second degree murder.READ MORE: UPDATED: Person stabbed to death in north Edmonton near LRT station A quick search of Wheeler on social media reveals he has multiple social media profiles with some interesting job titles and pictures of him with stacks of cash."Works at Hustlin," and "Boss at self-employed" were listed on two of his profiles as workplaces.An autopsy for the deceased has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 12, with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to establish cause of death."Investigators believe the victim and suspect were not known to one another," the EPS stated.Investigators are asking for anyone with information about this homicide to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Saskatoon NCI witness fined $1,400 Biological male wins Miss Netherlands for first time Government set to give in to Google after C-18 draft regulations proposed Smith's office says she didn't read supporters shirt doesn't agree with its message Narrowing heavy oil differential bodes well for Alberta’s books
