Man murdered in Edmonton playground

Arthur C. Green

Aug 16, 2023

A man was shot dead in a playground in Edmonton last week.

The EPS said on Wednesday an autopsy has now been completed on the death of a man.

Around 6 p.m., on Friday, police responded to multiple reports of a weapons complaint in the Eastwood Park neighbourhood in the area of 85 Street and 119 Avenue.

Upon arrival, Northwest Branch patrol officers found a man in his 30s at the playground with life-threatening conditions.

Paramedics treated and transported the victim to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

On Tuesday, an autopsy completed by the Edmonton Medical Examiner determined that Travis Cardinal, 33, died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds.

"The manner of death is homicide," the EPS said on Thursday.

Anyone with information or video that may help Homicide Detectives with this investigation is encouraged to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.
