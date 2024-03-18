Meet the six candidates running to become the next Alberta NDP leader

Friday marked the last day for people to register with Elections Alberta to run for NDP leader. Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley left behind a major legacy, so whoever replaces her will have significant shoes to fill. While many people had contemplated running for NDP leader, six met the criteria to qualify. All of these candidates have paid the $18,500 nomination fee. However, there are additional fees to pay later, so it is possible a few of them might not make it onto the final ballot. Here are the six candidates vying to become the next NDP leader. .Kathleen Ganley Alberta NDP MLA Kathleen Ganley (Calgary-Mountain View) declared her candidacy on February 5. Ganley has been as an MLA since 2015. She served as justice minister and solicitor general from 2015 to 2019. Before entering politics, Ganley worked as a lawyer, specializing in labour, employment, and human rights. She holds bachelor’s degrees in philosophy and psychology and a juris doctorate from the University of Calgary..Rakhi Pancholi Alberta NDP MLA Rakhi Pancholi (Edmonton-Whitemud) announced her candidacy on February 8. Pancholi was first elected as an MLA in 2019. During Pancholi’s time as an MLA, she has advocated for universal childcare and galvanized people across Alberta to pressure the government into securing an agreement with the Canadian government. She practiced law for 13 years before being elected an MLA. Her career began at a Bay Street law firm, which led to almost one decade in senior advisory roles at Alberta Education and Justice..Sarah HoffmanAlberta NDP MLA Sarah Hoffman (Edmonton-Glenora) said she was running for leader on February 11. Hoffman’s provincial political career began when she was elected in 2015, which led to her becoming deputy premier and health minister. When the NDP was out of power, she served as deputy leader. Hoffman served as an Edmonton Public School Board (EPSB) trustee and chair from 2010 to 2015. Under her leadership, the EPSB stopped the Alberta government from closing schools. .Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse Alberta NDP MLA Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse (Edmonton-Rutherford) announced her candidacy on February 24. Calahoo Stonehouse was elected an MLA in 2023. She served two terms on Michel First Nations council, prioritizing land claims and governance. While she might newer to politics, she served as the executive director at the Yellowhead Indigenous Education Foundation. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Native studies and is pursuing a master’s degree with a focus on water security. .Gil McGowan Alberta Federation of Labour (AFL) President Gil McGowan confirmed his candidacy on February 26. McGowan has served as AFL president since 2005. His time as AFL president followed him being its communications director for 10 years. While he has never run provincially, he was the NDP candidate for Edmonton Centre in the 2015 election, losing to Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault. To the Western Standard, he is most famous for flipping off former Edmonton bureau chief Arthur Green at an Alberta Sovereignty Act protest. .Naheed Nenshi Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi became the final candidate to enter the Alberta NDP leadership race on March 11. Nenshi served as Calgary mayor from 2010 to 2021. His tenure saw him navigate Calgary through four states of emergency. Prior to Nenshi's time in elected politics, he served as Canada’s first tenured non-profit management professor at Mount Royal University. He used to work as a management consultant at McKinsey and Company. Notley confirmed she was stepping down from her position in January. READ MORE: UPDATED: Notley resigns as Alberta NDP leaderWhile she was stepping down as Alberta NDP leader, the resignation would not take effect until a new one is selected in a leadership race. She said she might or might not be staying on as an MLA.“I have informed both the senior officers of Alberta’s NDP as well as my caucus and staff that upon the selection of a new leader, I will be stepping down from that role,” she said.