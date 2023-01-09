Woman claims people get high in tents all day when homeless

Wendy claimed she would have returned to work but someone stole her dentures about six months ago.

 Courtesy Twitter

Alberta's Mental Health and Addiction Minister Nicholas Milliken took heat on social media over the weekend after quoting a headline from an news article about the easy-living some homeless people claimed to have.

On Sunday, Milliken's official Twitter account shared a story originally written by the Daily Mail which has some saying he shared "false information."

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.