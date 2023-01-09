Alberta's Mental Health and Addiction Minister Nicholas Milliken took heat on social media over the weekend after quoting a headline from an news article about the easy-living some homeless people claimed to have.
On Sunday, Milliken's official Twitter account shared a story originally written by the Daily Mail which has some saying he shared "false information."
Milliken’s account would eventually delete the tweet which said: "Portland homeless woman boasts about how she is fed three meals a day by woke city and can stay in her tent all day and do drugs."
“A tweet was shared from the Minister’s account quoting a headline from an article. When it came to our attention that this was being misrepresented as his opinion rather than the sharing of the headline from the article, the tweet was taken down," Milliken’s office told the Western Standard.
The NDP were outraged.
"This is conduct unbecoming of a Minister. The UCP cannot be trusted to govern themselves. They do not deserve to govern our province," Lethbridge West NDP MLA Shannon Phillips said.
Wendy, who is a hair stylist from Portland, told the Daily Mail she has been living on the streets for months and says "it's really not that bad."
'It’s a piece of cake really — that's why you probably have so many out here really because they feed you three meals a day and don’t have to do sh*t but stay in your tent and party,' Wendy told Kevin Dahlgren, with the community engagement organization We Heart Seattle, which was reported by the DailyMail.
“It’s a piece of cake…you get three meals a day and don’t have to do shit…wake up, eat get high, wake up eat get high” repeat. A homeless woman shared with me why it’s so easy to be homeless. She was brutally honest because she hates the enablement “They are loving us to death” pic.twitter.com/HxRUoSFFFu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.