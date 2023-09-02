Putin and Saudi Crown Prince

Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

 Russian State Media handout

They’re as rich as sheiks. That’s probably because they are.

Apart from being the world’s biggest oil producer (by capacity) Saudi Arabia doles out more fossil fuel subsidies than any other nation on Earth, or more than $7,000 for every man, woman and child according to a report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

