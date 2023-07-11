Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
The Alberta government is adding some meat to its loan guarantee program for cattle producers to access capital and expand their herds.
Amendments to the Feeder Associations Guarantee Regulation raise individual and joint membership loan limits, excluding advances, to $3 million from $2 million. These new amendments follow last fall’s overall loan guarantee limit increase to $150 million.
The changes will in turn give feeder association members more options to purchase and market livestock and to generate better cash flow for their operations, the province said in a release.
“Feeder associations are an essential part of Alberta’s livestock industry and are a proven way to support new entrants in primary agriculture. These amendments ensure thousands of producers across the province have access to the capital they need to keep producing Alberta’s world-renowned beef,” said Agriculture minister RJ Sigurdson.
Cattle prices have increased 25% since the start of the year and are expected to keep rising. Alberta’s livestock producers are in greater need of easily accessible, low-interest capital backed by a government guarantee.
Made up of local livestock producers, feeder associations take in cattle and sheep and feed them to get them to market weight before shipping them for processing.
The program helps local, producer-run cooperatives get competitive financing to ensure they can continue being a player in the global market.
It makes smart economic sense because beef is Alberta’s largest agri-food export and the province’s cow-calf sector is the largest in Canada, accounting for about 48% of all cattle in the country.
According to the Canadian Beef Association, cattle and calf receipts totalled $10.2 billion in 2021 with exports adding another $4.45 billion.
“These changes will help to ensure continued sustainable growth in Alberta’s livestock feeding sector, providing much-needed support to our existing feeder members while making this capital-intensive business more viable and accessible to new entrants and young farmers in the current market environment,” said Feeder Association of Alberta chair Philipp Lammerding.
