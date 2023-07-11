alberta-beef

In 2020 beef farms accounted for the most agricultural operations in the province according to StatsCan.

 By Derek Fildebrandt

The Alberta government is adding some meat to its loan guarantee program for cattle producers to access capital and expand their herds.

Amendments to the Feeder Associations Guarantee Regulation raise individual and joint membership loan limits, excluding advances, to $3 million from $2 million. These new amendments follow last fall’s overall loan guarantee limit increase to $150 million.

