Albertans struggling to heat their homes and feed their families have been steadily signing up for affordability payments.
More than one million residents signed up for the payments.
The affordability payments are just one of the measures announced in November 2022 that are now underway to help Albertans make it through the winter.
“I am very proud of Alberta’s public servants who developed a first-of-its-kind payment portal in under two months at no extra cost to taxpayers," Minister of Technology and Innovation Nate Glubish said.
"This is further proof that with technology and innovation, we can modernize our processes, provide high-quality solutions and more user-friendly tools that will deliver better value and outcomes for Albertans.”
The UCP said monthly $100 affordability cheques for families, seniors, and vulnerable people will start arriving by January 31.
A new portal was launched January 18 for people to apply.
“This is an incredible milestone in our continued efforts to keep Alberta affordable. One million children, seniors and Albertans on core support programs are now enrolled to receive monthly affordability payments to offset challenging inflationary pressures," Minister of Affordability and Utilities Matt Jones said.
"Our government remains focused on affordability, and we will continue to explore additional relief for Albertans.”
Of the one million Albertans currently receiving payments, 300,000 were auto-enrolled and more than 700,000 applied through the portal. More than 650,000 who applied through the portal have received their first payment, with the rest to receive their first payment in the coming days.
Within the first 24 hours of the portal opening, more than 140,000 applications were successfully processed for payment, helping more than 190,000 children and 65,000 seniors.
On January 31, more than 575,000 Albertans received their first payments via direct deposit or cheques, helping more than 400,000 seniors and more than 174,000 children.
As of February 8, 950,000 Albertans received or had a parent or guardian receive on their behalf, their first of up to six monthly $100 payments.
This includes 469,000 children, 380,000 seniors and 118,000 vulnerable Albertans on core support programs such as AISH, Income Support and the Persons with Developmental Disabilities (PDD) program.
So far, Albertans received $96 million in affordability payments. It's estimated over the full six months, a total of about $500 million will flow through.
Payments have been delivered via direct deposit or cheque for all Albertans who successfully enrolled before January 27. Albertans who enrolled after January 27 will get their payments within 10 days of completing their application.
For help with their applications, Albertans can call the Verified Account support line at 1-844-643-2789 or call the Affordability Action Plan Information Line at 1-844-644-9955.
We're getting back our own money. It's a start to fix the broken, corrupt system.
