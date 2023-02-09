Minister Nate Glubish is working on health spending accounts software

Minister of Technology and Innovation Nate Glubish.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Albertans struggling to heat their homes and feed their families have been steadily signing up for affordability payments.

More than one million residents signed up for the payments.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

We're getting back our own money. It's a start to fix the broken, corrupt system.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.