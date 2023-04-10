featured Mountie killed in vehicle collision in Alberta’s Strathcona County Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Author twitter Author email Apr 10, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy CBC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Details are emerging that a RCMP officer in Alberta had been killed in accident early Monday. Image by Arthur C. Green The Mountie was responding to a call at the time of the collision in Strathcona County."The accident involved a Strathcona County RCMP member at approximately 2 AM on Monday, in which the officer succumbed to their injuries," the RCMP stated.The RCMP is expected to issue a news release later on Monday.A news conference is scheduled for 1 PM.More to come... Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Strathcona Sherwood Park Royal Canadian Mounted Police Government Strathcona County Edmonton Alberta Rcmp Officer Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Bank of Canada announces interest rate this week New oxygen-ion battery could make lithium-ion obsolete Fury as adults strip naked in front of children on 'body positivity' show Study showed ‘grumbling’ middle class over inflation worries Bilingualism dropping in Canada, while feds spend billions promoting French
