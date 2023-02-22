No parents in Alberta named their child "Karen" in 2022.
It's the eye-rolling retort Karens everywhere have come to know all too well: “OK, KAREN.”
Yes, it is their given name, but on the internet, “Karen” has come to stand for so much more.
Basically, someone who complains about everything.
It's no wonder it appears Karen became distilled into an unpopular name in Alberta because of this.
Over the last decade, as it became easier to film confrontations on smartphones, incidents started to be captured on camera and uploaded to social media with far greater ease.
The complainers became known as "Karens" as memes flooded the internet.
Regardless if you agree or not, the World Wide Web knows Karen when it sees her.
Are you the type of woman who demands to speak to the manager when you feel you’ve been wronged? You just might be a “Karen.”
Sure, there’s a growing list of internet memes poking fun at real-life stereotypes with names such as Kyle, Becky and Chad, but in 2020, “Karen” was the queen of them all and the effects are being felt two years later with no children in Alberta being named Karen.
Across Alberta, "Olivia" reigned supreme as the name for newborn girls for a decade.
On February 16, the UCP announced the top baby names in Alberta for 2022.
Karen did not make the list, and zero Karens were named in the province.
As Olivia topped the popularity streak for girl's baby names, there were other notable mentions by the UCP.
Sophia, Emma, Amelia and Harper rounded out the top five for girls’ names in Alberta in 2022.
Harper moved up six spots after placing 11th the previous year.
The comeback kid, Lily, moved up eight spots to get back into the top 10 after missing out in 2021.
There were 48,225 births registered in Alberta in 2022. Of these, 24,781 were boys and 23,437 were girls. In seven births, the sex of the baby was not indicated at time of the initial registration.
There were 12,966 different names registered in 2022 and not one Karen.
Parents have one year to register their child’s birth. As a result, the 2022 baby names and birth statistics lists may change slightly.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
