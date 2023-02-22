No babies named Karen in Alberta in 2022

Are you the type of woman who demands to speak to the manager when you feel you’ve been wronged? You just might be a “Karen.”

 Western Standard Photo

No parents in Alberta named their child "Karen" in 2022.

It's the eye-rolling retort Karens everywhere have come to know all too well: “OK, KAREN.”

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.