A new coronavirus strain which does not appear to cause significant illness is fast-spreading in North America.
Officials said the new subvariant of the coronavirus, nicknamed “Eris” by health watchers, was formally known as EG.5.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, EG.5 is an offshoot of the omicron variant and a descendant of the XBB strain and has been circulating in the country since at least April.
However, as of Aug. 5, health officials said it accounts for 17.3% of COVID-19 infections.
According to recent official estimates, the variant does not appear to cause significant illness or pose an immediate danger.
The symptoms from the EG.5 variant are no different from previous variants: typical cold ailments such as sore throat, runny nose, congestion, cough and fever.
As of July 19, the World Health Organization listed EG.5 as a variant under monitoring, but experts said it should not be considered worrisome but rather a sign of good surveillance.
"Having this surveillance system for strains of COVID out there around the world is a way for us to be on the alert should a new distinctly different mutation suddenly appear and start to spread in any country, not just in the US," Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine and infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told ABC News
"We would get advance notice and we could start to prepare for that."
Health officials said the EG.5 subvariant, only exists in the COVID-19 Omicron family.
In Canada, the variant is also making its rounds, reports say.
It has not been listed as a variant of interest or concern by Health Canada.
City News Montreal reported Canadians who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine in the last few months are "not well protected against a new variant of interest," according to an infectious disease specialist.
Dr. Donald Vinh, a medical microbiologist at the McGill University Health Centre, told City News Montreal it’s “more transmissible” than other recent variants.
He also said it makes up roughly 30% to 35% of all COVID-19 cases in Canada.
Vinh told the MSM the original vaccines were not designed to target EG.5.
“We have to go back and think about the COVID vaccine strategy,” said Vinh.
“Because the original vaccines were monovalent. In other words, they targeted that original strain. So if you’re in that category where you’ve only had two doses of vaccines and it was the original distribution of the vaccines, well then absolutely you’re not well protected.”
Vinh said it doesn’t look like it causes more frequent severe disease or more severe disease in terms of complications.
“But again, that’s a bit biased by the fact that we don’t have full data on hospitalization and death rates," Vinh said.
(19) comments
All this nonsense is being spread because about 80% of population believe in it.
So, what do you do, when you are really a minority...?
I can't wait when medical criminals in Alberta and Canada will start being prosecuted and send to jail for genocide. But looks like, as usual, dogs bark, but the caravan goes on...
Zero waste of space. Have you heard of anything else that might be more important.
Just say no folks...
Why is Western Standard reporting this like it's news??? People are getting colds... ummm.... crickets.. Do I need to cancel my subscription?
I’d rather read about Trudeau and his boy being on “Team Barbie” …. Actually both subjects make me wanna throw up.
Big pharma will be pushing the boosters as hard as they can! They have shareholders to answer to.
I personally do not care! Covid is a cold and nothing more.
Be a good little citizen and listen to government and big pharma, get your shot today. They are your doctor now, wake up!
Like I am soo scared. FFS had the coof. So did you and everyone else. Getting really tired of the idiots still wearing masks out in public.
I love it when they wear masks...we know who the idiots are!!!
I wonder if it’s too soon to get my next booster shot. I just got my most recent one in July. I want to stay protected!
Having nothing to do with getting all jabbed up since the beginning, how many are needed to catch up?
I’ve had 11 so far. I’m bulletproof from COVID!
Bring forth the hideous Mr Tam from its Transylvanian hiding place immediately!
🤣
Hilarious!
[thumbup]
Which lab leaked it this time? Claiming Covid variants are running amok in society gives them the excuse for 'boosters'. It is an attempt at deflection of the fact that the entire first Covid 19 round was over before the "vaxx" and both the shots and the lockdowns were not necessary.
Ever wonder where the 'flu shots" come from? How the labs are able to produce a shot within months of the "flu" season?
Now you know what those gain of function research centers were about.
This evil is probably worse than Mao, Stalin and the little moustache guy combined.
100% an excuse to validate boosters. Why isn't THAT being reported here?
