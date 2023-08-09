EG.5 COVID-19 strain making rounds in Canada

In Canada, the variant is also making its rounds, reports say. It has not been listed as a variant of interest or concern by Health Canada.

 Canva

A new coronavirus strain which does not appear to cause significant illness is fast-spreading in North America.

Officials said the new subvariant of the coronavirus, nicknamed “Eris” by health watchers, was formally known as EG.5.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(19) comments

varretto
varretto

All this nonsense is being spread because about 80% of population believe in it.

So, what do you do, when you are really a minority...?

I can't wait when medical criminals in Alberta and Canada will start being prosecuted and send to jail for genocide. But looks like, as usual, dogs bark, but the caravan goes on...

Report Add Reply
D&J
D&J

Zero waste of space. Have you heard of anything else that might be more important.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Just say no folks...

Report Add Reply
guest1350
guest1350

Why is Western Standard reporting this like it's news??? People are getting colds... ummm.... crickets.. Do I need to cancel my subscription?

Report Add Reply
BG Manning
BG Manning

I’d rather read about Trudeau and his boy being on “Team Barbie” …. Actually both subjects make me wanna throw up.

Report Add Reply
JCShane
JCShane

Big pharma will be pushing the boosters as hard as they can! They have shareholders to answer to.

Report Add Reply
JCShane
JCShane

I personally do not care! Covid is a cold and nothing more.

Report Add Reply
Taz
Taz

Be a good little citizen and listen to government and big pharma, get your shot today. They are your doctor now, wake up!

Report Add Reply
free the west
free the west

Like I am soo scared. FFS had the coof. So did you and everyone else. Getting really tired of the idiots still wearing masks out in public.

Report Add Reply
Alterego64
Alterego64

I love it when they wear masks...we know who the idiots are!!!

Report Add Reply
YYC 007
YYC 007

I wonder if it’s too soon to get my next booster shot. I just got my most recent one in July. I want to stay protected!

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

Having nothing to do with getting all jabbed up since the beginning, how many are needed to catch up?

Report Add Reply
YYC 007
YYC 007

I’ve had 11 so far. I’m bulletproof from COVID!

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Bring forth the hideous Mr Tam from its Transylvanian hiding place immediately!

Report Add Reply
BG Manning
BG Manning

🤣

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Hilarious!

Report Add Reply
barbhickey
barbhickey

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
bmatkin
bmatkin

Which lab leaked it this time? Claiming Covid variants are running amok in society gives them the excuse for 'boosters'. It is an attempt at deflection of the fact that the entire first Covid 19 round was over before the "vaxx" and both the shots and the lockdowns were not necessary.

Ever wonder where the 'flu shots" come from? How the labs are able to produce a shot within months of the "flu" season?

Now you know what those gain of function research centers were about.

This evil is probably worse than Mao, Stalin and the little moustache guy combined.

Report Add Reply
guest1350
guest1350

100% an excuse to validate boosters. Why isn't THAT being reported here?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.