Vancouver Port

Port workers abruptly called off what the federal government termed an “illegal” re-strike on Thursday.

 Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union leadership will decide later Friday whether to send a new tentative agreement to its members for a vote. 

Early Friday, the union’s leadership called an emergency meeting to discuss the latest offer that would put an end to the on again, off again outage.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

northrungrader
northrungrader

Wait until you see the new shipping rates after a hefty union wage increase.

