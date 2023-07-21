Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
The International Longshore and Warehouse Union leadership will decide later Friday whether to send a new tentative agreement to its members for a vote.
Early Friday, the union’s leadership called an emergency meeting to discuss the latest offer that would put an end to the on again, off again outage.
If the contract caucus agrees to schedule a vote, it would cap off almost three tumultuous weeks at west coast ports that have resulted in nearly $10 billion in lost trade since workers walked off the job on July 1.
The BC Maritime Employers Association has not confirmed the latest developments.
In a statement Friday, the federal Ministry of Labour said "it is our hope that the union will ratify the proposed four-year agreement."
On Tuesday, workers rejoined pickets after rejecting the initial offer and then stood down on Wednesday after the Canada Industrial Relations Board ruled the resumed action illegal due to a lack of notice.
The union immediately re-served 72-hour notice before abruptly withdrawing it.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in Belleville he is glad to see the union reconsider the offer.
Trudeau also called the union caucus' previous decision to reject a federally mediated deal "unacceptable," and bemoaned the impact of the labour dispute on Canada’s economy.
"The impact on workers, on families, on businesses right across the country of this prolonged strike has been significant," Trudeau said.
On Wednesday, Trudeau convened a meeting of the government's incident response, a measure that has been used to co-ordinate responses to the Freedom Convoy and the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, BC premier David Eby said the strike has had "devastating" impacts on both the economy and workers. "We also know the workers at the port have seen the shipping companies that they work with every single day literally make billions of dollars during the pandemic as the shipping rate went through the roof while their wages were flat.”
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
(1) comment
Wait until you see the new shipping rates after a hefty union wage increase.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.