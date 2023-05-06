A loyal friendship with man's best friend is something that is priceless. Even if it means fighting off looters in the middle of a wildfire.
That's exactly what Newfoundlander Richard Dove had to do when he went back to his home in Drayton Valley on Friday night after he was ordered to evacuate.
Just spoke with Richard Dove who evacuated Drayton Valley last night, but he went back for his dog to find looters breaking into his house. His neighborhood was being looted. He actually fought the looters and has quite the black eye. Now he is worried about funds for fuel once… pic.twitter.com/cIXXsYcVwj
"I fought them off as they were breaking into my house," Dove told the Western Standard while sporting the scars from his battle.
"They also broke into my neighbour's house."
Dove said he took a good beating but was able to get the best of his attackers scaring them off.
Dove, who has quite the black eye, said he then picked up his barking dog Agabus and drove out through the thick smoke from flaming town to head to Edmonton.
"It was really crazy driving," Dove said.
"Traffic was wild, very long lines of traffic and I had to actually get back into town to get him. So there was no turning back."
Dove said since he has been at the evacuation centre where staff have been wonderful, officials provided food for his dog and him.
"They have been really helpful," Dove said.
His only worry now is money for fuel for his trip home when he is allowed to return home and access the damage to his property.
I just spoke with Ray Thompson here in Edmonton at the evacuation centre. Ray evacuated from Drayton Valley two nights ago. He wanted to take the time to thank everyone for their support. @WSOnlineNewspic.twitter.com/cQlWN0yG3C
