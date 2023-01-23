A comprehensive review of emails has not generated any records of contact between the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS) and the Premier’s Office staff, the UCP announced Monday.
The review, undertaken over the weekend by the non-partisan Alberta Public Service, searched for any emails sent to or received by the relevant prosecutors and staff in the Premier's Office over a four-month period.
Smith told the Western Standard on Friday she has no knowledge of anyone in her office contacting the Crown's office over charges laid after the Coutts Freedom Convoy blockade.
But she vows action if anyone did.
“There’s 400 Crown prosecutors and I have 34 staff, so it’s going to take the full weekend,” Smith said on her Saturday Corus call-in radio show.
On Thursday, CBC News reported a staffer in Smith's office sent a series of emails to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service about the Coutts border blockades and protests.
CBC News updated the story it first published to note it has not seen the emails, but it quotes multiple anonymous sources who said they have.
“Premier Smith has not been in contact with Crown prosecutors and has no knowledge of anyone on her staff having done so," the Premier's Office told the Western Standard Friday morning.
The weekend's search came up empty according to the Premier's Office.
"No further review will be conducted unless additional evidence is brought forward," the Premier's Office stated.
“I am confident in the integrity and professionalism of my staff. That’s why I am grateful for the non-partisan review completed this weekend by the Public Service Commission, which found no records of contact between the Premier’s Office and Crown prosecutors," Smith said on Monday in a statement.
“I have full faith that the public service conducted a thorough and comprehensive review. I would like to thank them for the seriousness with which they took this matter as well as their commitment to working non-stop over the past number days to provide Albertans with results to put their concerns to rest."
Smith noted that an independent Crown prosecution service, free from political interference, is integral to the preservation of public confidence in the justice system.
“We ask the media and public to also respect their independence as they carry out their important work," Smith said.
“Danielle Smith’s ‘internal review’ is a coverup,” Alberta NDP MLA Rakhi Pancholi said.
“Wouldn’t you know it, the government announced today they didn’t find anything. This would be laughable if the matter wasn’t so very serious.”
The Alberta NDP claimed the criminal cases include charges of conspiracy to murder police officers.
“This is not just about emails from the premier’s staff to prosecutors questioning their judgment,” Pancholi said.
“Those emails are a part of this scandal but my colleague Irfan Sabir formally requested an independent investigation into the premier’s actions days before media reports of these emails came out."
(10) comments
CBC making stuff up, not exactly surprising
Along with information from anonymous (NDP) sources...
It's just more Lies from CBC.... The Liberal propaganda channel!
"CBC News updated the story it first published to note it has not seen the emails, but it quotes multiple anonymous sources who said they have"
Was one of them a wizened old socialist hag, a turbaned Rolex wearing fake or a compromised-part-time-drama-teacher. Just wondering...
[lol]
Nice move, CBC wins again. We are now talking about how sacred prosecutors are, instead of how corrupt they have been. Why are we pretending that we have an a-political legal branch to protect?
More BS attacks on Smith. The government under Kenney fined these people the government should also be able to say it was a mistake.
But but but….
CBC told me it was collusion between Trump, Russia and Smith
Just more BS Fake news from cbc. Most likely under Notley's direction.
Smith should be able to do this quite accurately, as email is easy to run searches on, and even if deleted, it can easily be brought back. Unless her staff were at their own personal email address when they sent, and sent to a personal address, the data will be there. If staff are using personal email.... then of course that is another matter and heads should roll.
