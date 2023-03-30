Gas pump

Get ready to pay significantly more at the pump after increases to the federal carbon tax take effect this weekend.

As of April 1 the Liberals aim to increase the centrepiece of its cherished climate plan to $65 per tonne of emitted CO2 and equivalents, up from $50 in 2022 and still less than half of the target of $170 in 2030.

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

