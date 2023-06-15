Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

 Photo Credit: Danielle Smith Twitter

Walk softly and carry a big stick.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith responded to Ottawa’s proposed Bill C-50 by drawing a constitutional and economic line in the sand. And though it wasn’t explicitly stated, the 500-pound gorilla holding the pencil is clearly the Sovereignty Act.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

JesseLivermore
JesseLivermore

If anyone needed a reason to be happy that Smith is in charge...

Just imagine if it was Notley. She would have folded like a lawn chair and sucked up to whatever the Trudeau / Singh coalition of the clowns wanted.

Go Ms. Smith!

Craig R
Craig R

Thank God for Danielle. Useless Liberals will hopefully be a distant memory soon.

debramalyk
debramalyk

[thumbup][thumbup]

Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

👍👍

