Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley says she is ready for the election which is only two days away.
On Saturday, Notely held a launch party in Edmonton on 91 St. in Edmonton which roughly 200 people attended.
"Good afternoon, Edmondton," Notley said as the crowd cheered.
"Fabulous crowd here today. I'm so excited to be here with you all, you know, just kind of a nice sunny day. Anything new folks, I don't know, anything going on?"
Before Notley took the stage she arrived on her diesel-powered bus which is painted to match the party. A line of NDP supporters was waiting to give the jean-wearing NDP leader high fives.
"Listen guys, you know what we are two days away from this election being called. And you know what? This is going to be the most important election that Albertans have cast a ballot in for decades and decades and decades," Notley said.
"It's an exciting time."
Notley claimed to the crowd that Albertans are looking for a "better government".
"They are looking for something better. And they know, they tell me what does better government look like. Well, it starts with having a government that cares about their priorities," Notley said.
"Albertans want a government that isn't going to tear down healthcare. It's a government that's going to build up and make our healthcare stronger."
Notley told the crowd the Alberta NDP has the plan to do that while working with those important healthcare providers.
"Rebuilding our relationship with them, giving them the resources they need, and making sure that a million Albertans finally have access to a family doctor."
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
