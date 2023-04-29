Rachel Notley

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley.

 Image by Arthur C. Green

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley says she is ready for the election which is only two days away.

On Saturday, Notely held a launch party in Edmonton on 91 St. in Edmonton which roughly 200 people attended.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

Wonder how big her crowd was? Smith had only 300...i thought that was low. But it was a sunny warm day and i guess people had things to do.

Report Add Reply
Raz
Raz

Notley is going to have a meltdown if she does'nt win, she's such a spoilt brat.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Shouldn't she have Justin Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh up on the stage with her, seeing as we know who actually pulls those strings?

Report Add Reply
Jasper425
Jasper425

Where is her EV? Her ESG points are going down!

Report Add Reply
dgc
dgc

Notley is full of sh_t period! She couldn't lead herself if she had too!!!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.