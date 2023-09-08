Suncor Commerce City refinery

Suncor’s Commerce City refinery near Denver.

 Image courtesy of Suncor

The grass is always greener over the septic tank. Or in this case, Suncor Energy’s Commerce City refinery near Denver.

In what could be the first settlement of its kind, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said this week Calgary-based Suncor will be required to purchase or subsidize US$600,000 worth of electric lawn and garden equipment for residents, schools and local governments in the Commerce City area.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(3) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

Wouldn't surprise me if they have an extended maintenance shutdown to fix these problems, probably during the winter. The city and epa doesn't want their product anyway, so no big loss.

guest1226
guest1226

News to me that the EPA is protecting our health. Kennedy Jr would concur. I guess it really has nothing to do with us plebs health, but rather the financial controllers needing more revenue from taxpayers so they can play with their new sustainable tax grabs. If they were interested in our health, they would stop the militarized geo-engineering happening around the world right now. Just stopping GMO would signal that they don't want to continue the Holocaust on Humanity any longer. Helena Guenther

PersonOne
PersonOne

You and I are next.

