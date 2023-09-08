Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
The grass is always greener over the septic tank. Or in this case, Suncor Energy’s Commerce City refinery near Denver.
In what could be the first settlement of its kind, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said this week Calgary-based Suncor will be required to purchase or subsidize US$600,000 worth of electric lawn and garden equipment for residents, schools and local governments in the Commerce City area.
It comes after the company was cited in 2021 for producing 32 million gallons of gasoline with an average concentration of 1.77% benzine — above the maximum 1.3% allowable under EPA regulations.
Also, in June of 2022 Suncor produced one million gallons of summer gasoline with a Reid vapour pressure of 7.9 pounds per square inch (psi) which is above the 7.8 psi standard. Suncor itself notified the EPA of both incidents.
“This settlement demonstrates that EPA will hold refineries accountable when the fuel they produce fails to meet legal requirements,” said David Uhlmann of the EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance.
“This settlement and the supplemental environmental project that Suncor agreed to include will provide better air quality for residents affected by Suncor’s misconduct.”
The electric lawn and garden equipment will be distributed to residents, local governments and schools located within Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Jefferson, Larimer and Weld Counties.
Suncor will also pay to scrap or destroy the gasoline or diesel-powered lawn and garden equipment that will be replaced by the electric equipment.
It has also agreed to pay a $160,660 civil penalty.
The EPA said its mandated “environmental project” will reduce emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), including benzene as well as nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide and greenhouse gases.
VOCs include a variety of chemicals that may produce adverse health effects such as eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches, nausea and damage to the liver, kidney and the central nervous system. VOCs also contribute to the formation of ground level ozone.
Breathing ozone can trigger a variety of health problems, particularly for children, the elderly and anyone with lung diseases such as asthma. Ground level ozone can also have harmful effects on vegetation and ecosystems, EPA said.
Earlier in August, Suncor was slapped with a $300,030 fine for a chemical accident and toxic release notification procedures of a catalyst uncovered during a routine inspection of the facility by the EPA in 2020.
According to Suncor, the Commerce City refinery is the only one of its kind in Colorado and the largest in the Rocky Mountain region. It produces 98,000 barrels per day of gasoline, refined products and asphalt, 95% of which is sold in Colorado.
