O&G industry leaders ‘not amused’ with feds’ emissions cap proposal

To say Alberta’s oil and gas industry is unimpressed with the feds’ emissions cap would be an understatement. ‘Disgusted' is more like it.Despite assertions from federal cabinet ministers Ottawa’s proposed lid on oil and gas production will benefit the energy sector, industry representatives were less than enthusiastic with Thursday’s announcement from the COP28 climate summit in Dubai.In fact, one high ranking official told The Western Standard they were “disgusted” with the news and that it wasn’t worth the time, effort — or paper — it’s written on..“(Environment Minister) Steven Guilbeault is an idiot, And you can quote me on that…”Off the Record executive.Industry associations are normally tight lipped on speaking out on political matters for fear of harming their members’ interests. But behind doors, they weren’t holding back.“(Environment Minister) Steven Guilbeault is an idiot and you can quote me on that,” they said, off the record. “I’ve seen what’s in it, but I don’t care what’s in it because it’s garbage.”But what was on the record was equally uninspired, even from industry groups that Guilbeault and his colleagues — Energy and Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault — insisted were on board with plans to cut sector-wide emissions more than a third by 2030.In fact, the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP), the country’s largest oil and gas association, called it “unnecessary” and rife with “unintended consequences.” Especially since Canada’s largest oil producers were already making progress to meeting net-zero commitments by 2050 — not 2030.Lisa Baiton, the group’s president and CEO, said the policies risk making energy more expensive when Canadians are already facing an affordability crisis. And she agreed if implemented, they could result in a de facto production cut on Alberta’s oil and gas output.“An emissions cap on the upstream oil and natural gas industry is unnecessary, given the longstanding carbon policies which already have Canada well on its way to meet or exceed emission targets." "The added complexity of yet another layer of carbon policy is potentially detrimental to established carbon markets that fund clean energy projects,” she said.“At a time when the country’s citizens are experiencing a substantial affordability crisis, coincident with record budget deficits, the federal government risks curtailing the energy Canadians rely on, along with jobs and government revenues the energy sector contributes to Canada.”.Likewise, the Pathways Alliance consortium of Alberta’s largest oil producers said Alberta’s plan was already producing timely results to reduce oil sands emissions by 2050. Ironically, Pathways was one of the groups cited by all three Liberal cabinet ministers as an example of Canadian innovation in the energy sector.The consortium is in the process of building one of the largest integrated carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) hubs in the world near Cold Lake.“Imposing an emissions cap, with additional regulatory complexity, does nothing to advance the certainty necessary for the planned multi-billion-dollar decarbonization projects to proceed,” said association president Kendall Dilling..Tristan Goodman, head of the Explorers and Producers Association of Canada (EPAC) said the policy risks doing real harm to his members and threatens more than 150,000 jobs across the country.“Instead of promoting harmful measures that shift production to other jurisdictions, which will increase energy costs for Canadians, Canada should be focused on implementing incentives that are comparable to programs being offered elsewhere in the world,” it said.“This requires balance, pragmatism and incentives instead of punitive measures like an emissions cap that further damages Canada’s reputation as a place where projects are far too expensive, goalposts are uncertain, and environmental performance is not recognized.”