Alberta oil companies begin restoring production after cooler weather over the long weekend helped crews get a grip on the wildfire situation in the northern part of the province.
Calgary-based NuVista Energy said on Tuesday it was able to restore about 35,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in the Grande Prairie region that had been shut in as a “precautionary measure” since May 5.
The company said the fires have remained in the range of 5-10 km from its production sites, but blocked access roads have meant it has had to monitor them from a distance.
With more favourable winds, weather and “meaningful” rainfall it was able to increase production to approximately 65,000 boe/d, the company said in a release. About 15,000 boe/d remains shut.
“If rain and favourable winds occur as forecast, we expect to restore full production levels of approximately 80,000 boe/d or more as soon as the situation stabilizes fully,” it said.
The company didn’t quantify the impact on its second quarter outlook but said it would update its production guidance once its operations are fully restored. It is not aware of any damages to company or third party infrastructure in the area.
Likewise, Obsidian Energy last week said it had restored about 9,100 boe/d of oil weighted output in the Pembina area, but 7,400 boe/d remains shut in, primarily in the Peace River area.
It comes after oil and gas operators shuttered more than 300,000 boe/d and upwards of 1.5 billion cubic feet a day of gas at the peak of the fires.
According to Alberta Wildfires, there were about 71 fires burning in the province Tuesday morning, down from 91 on Saturday. The skies over Calgary were notably clear, with an air quality rating of ‘2’ according to Environment Canada which is considered low risk.
The Peace River Block in northeastern BC received about 40mm of rain on the weekend that allowed the government to lift evacuation orders in the Fort St. John region as well.
According to an update on Monday, the fires have consumed more than 945,000 hectares in Alberta, a record for this time of year. The previous high water mark was 615,000 hectares in 2019. The average for May is about 50,000 hectares.
"Most of the areas of the province have now seen rain, lower temperatures and higher humidity, all of which will help firefighters gain ground on these wildfires," said spokesperson Christie Tucker.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
