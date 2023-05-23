Rainfall in Alberta

Alberta saw significant rainfall on the May long weekend that helped stem fires.

 Shaun Polczer

Alberta oil companies begin restoring production after cooler weather over the long weekend helped crews get a grip on the wildfire situation in the northern part of the province.

Calgary-based NuVista Energy said on Tuesday it was able to restore about 35,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in the Grande Prairie region that had been shut in as a “precautionary measure” since May 5. 

Wildfires continue to burn in Alberta

A wildfire burns in northern Alberta.
Smoke map May 23

Skies over Calgary cleared Tuesday morning offering respite from wildfire smoke.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

