Canada’s largest oil industry group says the world needs more Canadian energy, not less.

Canada’s largest oil industry group says the world needs more Canadian energy to reach net-zero, not less.

In response to yesterday’s pathways to net-zero report by the Canadian Energy Regulator (CER), the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) issued a statement calling on the federal government to promote energy policies that position Canada as a global leader in emissions reduction that play to the country’s strengths as an environmental and human rights leader.

Oil sands forecast

Oil sands production expected to roll over this decade.

