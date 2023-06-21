Canada’s largest oil industry group says the world needs more Canadian energy to reach net-zero, not less.
In response to yesterday’s pathways to net-zero report by the Canadian Energy Regulator (CER), the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) issued a statement calling on the federal government to promote energy policies that position Canada as a global leader in emissions reduction that play to the country’s strengths as an environmental and human rights leader.
While it is important to look at long-term scenarios and consider a range of credible sources with the goal of lowering emissions and protecting economic prosperity, CAPP CEO Lisa Baiton said Black Swan events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine can quickly alter that calculus.
That means energy security ought to factor into policy considerations, which appears to be a glaring omission in the CER report.
“What we know today is global demand for oil and natural gas is rising and Canada has an important role to play in ensuring a secure supply of reliable energy is available to Canadians as well as our trading partners and allies around the world,” she said in an emailed statement.
European countries such as England have been forced to restart coal fired power plants in the face of energy shortages due to the war in Ukraine.
Baiton added: “CAPP and our members believe producing oil and natural gas with lower emissions along with high environmental and human rights standards will position Canada as a supplier of choice and a leader in clean technology and decarbonization today and in the decades ahead.”
In its pathways to net zero report, the CER said oil and gas takes a hit under any feasible scenario to meeting Canada’s Paris Accord commitments.
The report sees a 22% decrease in all forms of energy use by 2050, and even more — on the order of 65% — for fossil fuels such as oil and natural gas. Electricity will make up 41% of total end use energy consumption in the same period.
Further, the report envisions an emissions cap of 3% per year — which Alberta Premier Danielle Smith called a de facto “production cut” and a red line — and an increase in the carbon tax to $380 per tonne, up from a present target of $170.
Jean-Denis Charlebois, the CER’s chief economist, said the report makes no accounting for exports of commodities such as natural gas that would help other countries reduce their own emissions, or even population growth in this country.
Canada’s population hit 40 million last week and is expect to surpass 50 million by 2050, according to Statistics Canada.
It also doesn’t factor growth in the mining sector as Canada moves to secure supply chains for EVs from countries such as China.
Following his meeting with Smith on Monday, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said the federal government remains committed to emissions caps.
“I think it’s a mistake for anybody to be drawing a clear line in the sand saying, you know, we’re not willing to compromise on anything,” he told the Canadian Press.
“I’ve never been somebody who takes those kinds of polar positions. You know, we clearly are interested in moving forward with electricity regulations to see a clean grid, because we think that underpins the economy in the future. We have committed to a cap on oil and gas emissions. But there are lots of different ways to do that. There are flexibilities and how you design it.”
